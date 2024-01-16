The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

NYS graduates eye lucrative roles as UAE opens 900 job slots [How to apply]

Lynet Okumu

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced UAE employment opportunities for 900 NYS graduates, offering between Sh69,000 to Sh150,000: Application process, deadline, and the minimum qualifications

NYS receruits in a parade
NYS receruits in a parade

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced a substantial employment opportunity for 900 NYS graduates, offering positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recommended articles

The announcement, made on January 15, provides comprehensive details regarding the application process, deadlines, and the minimum qualifications required for these job opportunities.

NYS recruits
NYS recruits NYS recruits Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates

The recruiting company aims to fill positions in 12 categories, each offering a monthly salary based on the specific role:

  1. Plater Fabricators: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  2. Welder FCAWs: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  3. Welding Foreman: 40 positions, earning Sh130,700
  4. Plater Foreman: 40 positions, earning Sh30,700
  5. Piping Foremen: 20 positions, earning Sh130,700
  6. Blaster Painters: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  7. Foreman Mechanicals: 50 positions, earning Sh152,515
  8. Foreman Rudders and Propellers: 20 positions, earning Sh163,438
  9. Mechanical Fitters: 150 positions, earning Sh69,329
  10. Rudder and Propeller Fitters: 80 positions, earning Sh114,419
  11. Pipefitters: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  12. Pipe Welders: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
New NYS Scam
New NYS Scam New NYS Scam Pulse Live Kenya

It is important to note that NYS clarified in the job description document that it is not directly recruiting for these positions but is facilitating industry linkages under the Employment and Linkages Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruiting company will provide updates on terms of service, interview dates, and venues, which NYS will subsequently communicate to the applicants.

NYS has outlined the application process, providing a document with detailed job descriptions for each category and a link for submitting applications. The deadline for applications is set for January 2024.

NYS Headquarters
NYS Headquarters NYS Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

NYS assured applicants that the recruiting company will provide updates on terms of service, interview dates, and venues, emphasizing transparency in the application and selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, President William Ruto disclosed that NYS would play a pivotal role in the government's labor export initiative.

Under this initiative, NYS would take charge of organising youths destined for international employment, offering pre-deployment training to ensure comprehensive preparation before they embark on international job opportunities.

This move by NYS aligns with the broader efforts to create employment opportunities for Kenyan youth and enhance their skills through international exposure.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NYS graduates eye lucrative roles as UAE opens 900 job slots [How to apply]

NYS graduates eye lucrative roles as UAE opens 900 job slots [How to apply]

Here are the 2024 Emmy winners

Here are the 2024 Emmy winners

Proud father moment for DJ Moh Spice as daughter joins Alliance High School

Proud father moment for DJ Moh Spice as daughter joins Alliance High School

Mama Dangote shares timeline for when Diamond could take custody of his kids

Mama Dangote shares timeline for when Diamond could take custody of his kids

Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

Mwanahamisi Hamadi makes bold affirmation to herself in special birthday message

Mwanahamisi Hamadi makes bold affirmation to herself in special birthday message

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women

Pierra Makena issues update on health status after video reveals swollen face

Pierra Makena issues update on health status after video reveals swollen face

Opinions split as Mungai Eve steps out with Amber Ray-like body transformation [Photos]

Opinions split as Mungai Eve steps out with Amber Ray-like body transformation [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Mercy Kyallo

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family

Kenyan LGBTQ Stylist Jaffar Jackson passes away

Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates