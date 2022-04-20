RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Gone too soon

Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father
Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father

Former radio personality and Nakuru senator aspirant Kelvin Daniel Migongo and his family are in mourning following the death of his father.

Recommended articles

The former Radio Citizen host eulogized his late Dad has a champion and a great role model who shaped the man he is right now.

“Rest Well Papa…You are a real champion and a great great Role model. I have learnt to fight till the End. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” Migongo mourned his father.

Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father
Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans from all walks of life lead by his former colleagues in the media industry flocked in his comment section to share their condolence messages.

Kelvin Migongo is vying for the Nakuru senatorial seat on a Jubilee Party ticket. He is among celebrities' seeking elective seats in the upcoming general election. Others are Jalang’o, DNG, Bahati, Mary Njambi Koikai, Maji Maji, Frasha, Gabu, MC Jessy and Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

Condolences messages

kambuamuziki “Oh pole sana Kelvin 🤍🙏🏾”

djmokenya “It is well be strong bro 🙏”

jeffkuria1My condolences Kevo😢😢”

infinity_clix “Pole sana bro..my most sincere condolences to you and your fam”

liz_pointtie “My condolences 💐 🙏to you and your family 🙏🙏❤️‍🩹”

jeffnjoroge1 @its.hon.kelvindaniel My Condolences Brother 🙏💯. May the good Lord comfort thee. Be Blessed Brother 🙏💯”

g_well254 “My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family😢🙇‍♀️”

juliewairimu “May your hearts find peace in this period and may his soul rest in peace 🙏”

ezrafbiMy condolences to you and your family may God give you strength”

doris_the_bosslady “My condolences to your family 🙏🏻🙏🏻😂”

he_iron_ladyyy “Inalilahi wainaillahi rajiuun.pole sana”

liznjuguna “My sincere condolences Kelvin to you and your family. You are in my prayers 😢”

winn.ie2392My sincere condolences to you and your family 😢😢rip”

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father

Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Trending

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Waihiga and Joyce (Instagram)

Harmonize buys ex-Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name

Harmonize Buys Ex-Frida Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name