The former Radio Citizen host eulogized his late Dad has a champion and a great role model who shaped the man he is right now.

“Rest Well Papa…You are a real champion and a great great Role model. I have learnt to fight till the End. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” Migongo mourned his father.

Nakuru senatorial aspirant Kelvin Migongo loses his father Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans from all walks of life lead by his former colleagues in the media industry flocked in his comment section to share their condolence messages.

Kelvin Migongo is vying for the Nakuru senatorial seat on a Jubilee Party ticket. He is among celebrities' seeking elective seats in the upcoming general election. Others are Jalang’o, DNG, Bahati, Mary Njambi Koikai, Maji Maji, Frasha, Gabu, MC Jessy and Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

Condolences messages

kambuamuziki “Oh pole sana Kelvin 🤍🙏🏾”

djmokenya “It is well be strong bro 🙏”

jeffkuria1 “My condolences Kevo😢😢”

infinity_clix “Pole sana bro..my most sincere condolences to you and your fam”

liz_pointtie “My condolences 💐 🙏to you and your family 🙏🙏❤️‍🩹”

jeffnjoroge1 “@its.hon.kelvindaniel My Condolences Brother 🙏💯. May the good Lord comfort thee. Be Blessed Brother 🙏💯”

g_well254 “My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family😢🙇‍♀️”

juliewairimu “May your hearts find peace in this period and may his soul rest in peace 🙏”

ezrafbi “My condolences to you and your family may God give you strength”

doris_the_bosslady “My condolences to your family 🙏🏻🙏🏻😂”

liznjuguna “My sincere condolences Kelvin to you and your family. You are in my prayers 😢”