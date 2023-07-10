Navio 'shows up' in UShs100M, 3-wheel motorbike in the USA

Navio put on a successful show at the West Terminal yesterday in Atlanta, United States. The concert, which was dubbed "Vibes of the East" was also attended by Rwandan artist Jay Pac. Moments before going on stage, Navio shared a video of himself in a tricycle motorbike in the company of Alan Scoop.

They pull out of Scoop's driveway and speed off into the distance in Polaris' brainchild, the Slingshot.

The Slingshot is a three-wheeled hybrid that introduces a new dimension in driving. It is a cross of the best of both worlds of cars and motorcycles. It also leaves room for customisation.

Each Slingshot comes with its own features and functions depending on the type. For example, the Slingshot with Technology Package 3 has, a 7” display powered by RIDE COMMAND with Bluetooth®, USB Phone Connectivity, Navigation, Apple CarPlay® and a complimentary 1-year trial of RIDE COMMAND+ (after which, fees apply). The RIDE COMMAND includes features like live weather/traffic, intuitive destination search, vehicle health and vehicle locator plus Bluetooth® and USB Phone Connectivity, & Back-up Camera.

The luxury ride belongs to Alan Scoop who is an Atlanta-based Ugandan singer, songwriter, and actor. He owns the Scoop Entertainment company which was in charge of Navio's concert in the same city.

Navio has been a busy man lately with a two-decade theme concert on the way and the honour of joining the Grammy Recording Academy in the recent past. He is also paving the way for his concert with a television show dubbed "NavioXProject" in which he will be showcasing the rich culture and diverse beauty of Uganda.

