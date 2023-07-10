The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Navio 'shows up' in UShs100M, 3-wheel motorbike in the USA

Martha Kemigisha

At first glance, the Polaris Slingshot SL looks like the famous Batmobile from the 'Batman' movies. This tricycle motorbike is just nine years old since its inception in 2014.

Navio takes us on a ride in Shs100 million 3-wheel motorbike in the USA/Instagram

Rapper Navio was spotted taking the two-seater motorbike with Alan Scoop in Atlanta, USA.

Navio put on a successful show at the West Terminal yesterday in Atlanta, United States. The concert, which was dubbed "Vibes of the East" was also attended by Rwandan artist Jay Pac. Moments before going on stage, Navio shared a video of himself in a tricycle motorbike in the company of Alan Scoop.

They pull out of Scoop's driveway and speed off into the distance in Polaris' brainchild, the Slingshot.

CHECK OUT: Navio's "Real Husbands of Hollywood" weekend in Kigali

The Slingshot is a three-wheeled hybrid that introduces a new dimension in driving. It is a cross of the best of both worlds of cars and motorcycles. It also leaves room for customisation.

Each Slingshot comes with its own features and functions depending on the type. For example, the Slingshot with Technology Package 3 has, a 7” display powered by RIDE COMMAND with Bluetooth®, USB Phone Connectivity, Navigation, Apple CarPlay® and a complimentary 1-year trial of RIDE COMMAND+ (after which, fees apply). The RIDE COMMAND includes features like live weather/traffic, intuitive destination search, vehicle health and vehicle locator plus Bluetooth® and USB Phone Connectivity, & Back-up Camera.

The luxury ride belongs to Alan Scoop who is an Atlanta-based Ugandan singer, songwriter, and actor. He owns the Scoop Entertainment company which was in charge of Navio's concert in the same city.

Navio has been a busy man lately with a two-decade theme concert on the way and the honour of joining the Grammy Recording Academy in the recent past. He is also paving the way for his concert with a television show dubbed "NavioXProject" in which he will be showcasing the rich culture and diverse beauty of Uganda.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

