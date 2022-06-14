Ndovu Kuu treats Khaligraph Jones to pleasant surprise as he turns 32 [Video]

In a video shared on Instagram, Papa Jones is seen receiving a birthday cake gift from Ndovu Kuu plus a pair of Timberland boots.

In his own words, the Ndovu ni Kuu hitmaker said that he opted to celebrate The Blu Ink CEO for being the first A-list artiste to share his spotlight with him when he accepted to jump on the remix of his song.

“This was the first man who put me in the game, long live the King,” Ndovu Kuu said.

Khaligraph Jones, Ndovuu Kuu and Boutross Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to the unexpected gifts Papa Jones said: “My brother, thank you so much my brother, yaani umeniletea hadi cake na viatu buda. You were the first to do this,".

“My brother Krispah Ndovu Kuu , the Realest superstar, Stay blessed.. meanwhile maggie wa Nyumbani inatesa pale YouTube,” he added.

Other celebrities also joined the conversation wishing the rapper a happy birthday, upon turning a year older.

daddyowen Happy birthday Omollo!! May the LORD bless u with more and more years full of his Favour, grace and blessings!! Once gain Happy birthday King!

bienaimesol Happy Birthday OG. Keep inspiring. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Mbuzi wewe. 🐐

phil_director Happiest birthday OG🔥🔥🔥

djjr254 Happy Birthday, Big Man. Blessings On Blessings 🙏🏼

kalekizo Happy birthday OG you bluetick even your birthday Omollo G👏🙌

real.hammilton Happy birthday G...Birthday mate🙌Respect the f**kin OGs🔥

On May 21, 2021 Krispah featured Khaligraph Jones and rapper Boutross on the remix of his then trendy song ‘Ndovu ni Kuu’.