Kenyan rapper and music producer Krispah popularly known as Ndovu Kuu treated award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones to a pleasant surprise upon turning 32-years-old.
Ndovu Kuu treats Khaligraph Jones to pleasant surprise as he turns 32 [Video]
Khaligraph Jones was the first big star to collabo with Krispah on Ndovu ni Kuu hit
In a video shared on Instagram, Papa Jones is seen receiving a birthday cake gift from Ndovu Kuu plus a pair of Timberland boots.
In his own words, the Ndovu ni Kuu hitmaker said that he opted to celebrate The Blu Ink CEO for being the first A-list artiste to share his spotlight with him when he accepted to jump on the remix of his song.
“This was the first man who put me in the game, long live the King,” Ndovu Kuu said.
Reacting to the unexpected gifts Papa Jones said: “My brother, thank you so much my brother, yaani umeniletea hadi cake na viatu buda. You were the first to do this,".
“My brother Krispah Ndovu Kuu , the Realest superstar, Stay blessed.. meanwhile maggie wa Nyumbani inatesa pale YouTube,” he added.
Other celebrities also joined the conversation wishing the rapper a happy birthday, upon turning a year older.
daddyowen Happy birthday Omollo!! May the LORD bless u with more and more years full of his Favour, grace and blessings!! Once gain Happy birthday King!
bienaimesol Happy Birthday OG. Keep inspiring. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Mbuzi wewe. 🐐
phil_director Happiest birthday OG🔥🔥🔥
djjr254 Happy Birthday, Big Man. Blessings On Blessings 🙏🏼
kalekizo Happy birthday OG you bluetick even your birthday Omollo G👏🙌
real.hammilton Happy birthday G...Birthday mate🙌Respect the f**kin OGs🔥
On May 21, 2021 Krispah featured Khaligraph Jones and rapper Boutross on the remix of his then trendy song ‘Ndovu ni Kuu’.
The music video to the song has so far garnered over 11 million views and counting on YouTube. The tune gave Krispah (Ndovu Kuu) his big breakthrough in the music industry and since then he has released a good number of hits.
