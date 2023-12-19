The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family

Lynet Okumu

Netizens applaud 12-year TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo
Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

Onsongo, a twelve-year-old comedian, has become a viral sensation on TikTok, not only for his humorous stunts but also for the impressive project he has been working on – building a house for his family.

The young comedian, who has been spreading smiles on TikTok, has garnered a substantial following, and his fans on the platform have contributed to his newfound success.

Onsongo's rise to fame on TikTok has been marked by his entertaining content and engaging TikTok lives. Kenyans, impressed by his comedic talent, have been gifting him on the platform.

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo
Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

TikTok gifts have become a significant source of income for creators, and Onsongo is no exception.

In a video that has since gone viral, Onsongo's father revealed that the young comedian has been saving the money he receives from TikTok lives.

The proud father showcased the nearly finished bungalow, emphasizing that Onsongo has responsibly utilized the funds he earned.

He stated, "See the project Onsongo is doing. Don't say that Onsongo's dad is enjoying his money. This project is Onsongo's. He started it when he was on TikTok. It is still not yet done. You can see the verandah still needs work. This is TikTok that has built this house. He has also made sure that electricity got to this place."

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo
Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

In another video, a content creator met up with Onsongo, showcasing the progress of the house, which is now nearing completion.

Onsongo joyfully sang, "Sisi ni wale tuliosaidiwa na Mungu. This is my house. It is big." The lyrics translate to "We are the ones who were helped by God."

The story of Onsongo's house has sparked congratulations and admiration from netizens. Many have praised the young comedian for his talent, work ethic, and responsible use of the funds he received from TikTok.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
