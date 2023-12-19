Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family

The young comedian, who has been spreading smiles on TikTok, has garnered a substantial following, and his fans on the platform have contributed to his newfound success.

From TikTok lives to a bungalow: Onsongo's journey

Onsongo's rise to fame on TikTok has been marked by his entertaining content and engaging TikTok lives. Kenyans, impressed by his comedic talent, have been gifting him on the platform.

TikTok gifts have become a significant source of income for creators, and Onsongo is no exception.

In a video that has since gone viral, Onsongo's father revealed that the young comedian has been saving the money he receives from TikTok lives.

The proud father showcased the nearly finished bungalow, emphasizing that Onsongo has responsibly utilized the funds he earned.

He stated, "See the project Onsongo is doing. Don't say that Onsongo's dad is enjoying his money. This project is Onsongo's. He started it when he was on TikTok. It is still not yet done. You can see the verandah still needs work. This is TikTok that has built this house. He has also made sure that electricity got to this place."

Onsongo's house: A symbol of TikTok success

In another video, a content creator met up with Onsongo, showcasing the progress of the house, which is now nearing completion.

Onsongo joyfully sang, "Sisi ni wale tuliosaidiwa na Mungu. This is my house. It is big." The lyrics translate to "We are the ones who were helped by God."

Netizens applaud Onsongo's achievements

