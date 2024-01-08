The sports category has moved to a new website.

We stand with Kabugi - Netizens react as Sheryl Gabriella finally introduces boyfriend

Amos Robi

Amidst the celebration, emotions ran high as Sheryl Gabriella opened up about the struggles she faced on her journey to where she is

A collage of Sheryl Gabriella& her boyfriend and content creator Kabugi
A collage of Sheryl Gabriella& her boyfriend and content creator Kabugi

In a twist that left netizens buzzing with speculation, content creator Sheryl Gabriella recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, introducing a mystery man as her boyfriend.

The revelation, accompanied by a shared kiss, ignited a flurry of online banter and inquiries about the whereabouts of her content partner, Kabugi who many have been thinking is her boyfriend.

Sheryl, adorned in a stunning pink dress, took centre stage during the pink-themed celebration, introducing the man who had stolen her heart.

The online community, accustomed to the dynamic duo's entertaining content, was quick to express curiosity and amusement at the unfolding situation.

Sheryl Gabriel kissing her boyfriend
Sheryl Gabriel kissing her boyfriend Sheryl Gabriel kissing her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sheryl Gabriella admits chemistry with Kabugi sometimes blocks potential suitors

Here are some reactions from netizens:

eddiebutita I stand with Kabugi

shigwanshiqo Nipeeni number ya kabugi nimuulize swali😁

babushkakenya Kabugi Kuja Nikusimamie hii kesi turudishe hii mali bro .. huezi tolewa nikiona

xvan_p.hickns 😂😂 unachill kejani na jezi yako ya Arsenali after mumepigwa then unaingia IG unapata dem yako akilaunch boy wake

tashamuthoni Theme of the year mmesema ni Love 😂 okay lemmi get myself a man basi

afrikan_sowshee Hii mwaka story ya mapenzi ndo inatamba na mm sina hata mkisi mmoja

Despite the online frenzy, it was revealed that Kabugi was indeed present at the celebration.

Sheryl Gabriella and her boyfriend
Sheryl Gabriella and her boyfriend Sheryl Gabriella and her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sheryl Gabriella gushes over viral Cute Nduthi Guy during interview

In a gesture that left attendees excited, he presented Sheryl with a money bouquet, injecting a playful element into the birthday festivities.

While not much information was disclosed about Sheryl's mysterious man, his face has become synonymous with public curiosity.

Amidst the celebration, emotions ran high as Sheryl Gabriella opened up about the struggles she faced on her journey to success.

The mother of one tearfully narrated instances where her mother would be demeaned while serving at events attended by those from abroad.

"Walikua wanasema wale wametoka U.S.A wakae hapa, wale wametoka Dubai wakae hapa na labda saizo mama yangu anaserve food, God decided to change our story through me," Sheryl shared, reflecting on her rise to influence.

Content creator Sheryl Gabriella
Content creator Sheryl Gabriella Content creator Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

The emotional moment, punctuated by tears, took a turn towards laughter as Sheryl expressed gratitude to those present at the event.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
