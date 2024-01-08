We stand with Kabugi - Netizens react as Sheryl Gabriella finally introduces boyfriend

The revelation, accompanied by a shared kiss, ignited a flurry of online banter and inquiries about the whereabouts of her content partner, Kabugi who many have been thinking is her boyfriend.

Sheryl, adorned in a stunning pink dress, took centre stage during the pink-themed celebration, introducing the man who had stolen her heart.

The online community, accustomed to the dynamic duo's entertaining content, was quick to express curiosity and amusement at the unfolding situation.

Sheryl Gabriel kissing her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some reactions from netizens:

eddiebutita I stand with Kabugi

shigwanshiqo Nipeeni number ya kabugi nimuulize swali😁

babushkakenya Kabugi Kuja Nikusimamie hii kesi turudishe hii mali bro .. huezi tolewa nikiona

xvan_p.hickns 😂😂 unachill kejani na jezi yako ya Arsenali after mumepigwa then unaingia IG unapata dem yako akilaunch boy wake

tashamuthoni Theme of the year mmesema ni Love 😂 okay lemmi get myself a man basi

afrikan_sowshee Hii mwaka story ya mapenzi ndo inatamba na mm sina hata mkisi mmoja

Despite the online frenzy, it was revealed that Kabugi was indeed present at the celebration.

Sheryl Gabriella and her boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

In a gesture that left attendees excited, he presented Sheryl with a money bouquet, injecting a playful element into the birthday festivities.

While not much information was disclosed about Sheryl's mysterious man, his face has become synonymous with public curiosity.

Amidst the celebration, emotions ran high as Sheryl Gabriella opened up about the struggles she faced on her journey to success.

The mother of one tearfully narrated instances where her mother would be demeaned while serving at events attended by those from abroad.

"Walikua wanasema wale wametoka U.S.A wakae hapa, wale wametoka Dubai wakae hapa na labda saizo mama yangu anaserve food, God decided to change our story through me," Sheryl shared, reflecting on her rise to influence.

Content creator Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya