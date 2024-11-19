The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netizens suggest alternative ventures for Salim Swaleh amid job plea

Amos Robi

Swaleh hinted at missing the routine of wearing suits every morning to work.

Salim Swaleh
Salim Swaleh
  • The post sparked criticism and alternative suggestions, with many advising him to explore entrepreneurial ventures
  • Swaleh's professional reputation was tarnished after being arrested over allegations of fraud while working at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs
  • Before joining Mudavadi's press team, Swaleh served as the ICT, e-Government, and Public Communications Chief Officer for Nakuru County

Former Press Secretary to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, Salim Swaleh, has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a personal reflection on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Swaleh, who also tagged several mainstream media outlets and the State House X page, expressed longing for his previous professional life, accompanied by a video showcasing his wardrobe full of suits.

In the post which has since been deleted, Swaleh hinted at missing the routine of wearing suits every morning to work. "I miss dressing up for work every day," he wrote.

The post, however, did not evoke the sympathy he may have expected, with netizens offering sharp criticism and alternative suggestions for his next steps.

Salim Swaleh
Salim Swaleh - The Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

READ: Jacob Ng'etich - What to know about Mudavadi's new pressman replacing Salim Swaleh

Online users were quick to share advice, with many urging Swaleh to explore entrepreneurial ventures or create independent content instead of appearing to seek employment.

"Listen, your fellows like Enock Sikolia are doing well on YouTube. Why are you begging for a job yet you can use your knowledge to start something of your own?" one user said.

Another remarked: "The universe could be inviting you to be an entrepreneur. You could dress people for your own studio."

The commentary extended to other fields, with one user adding that Swaleh should explore

"Anza podcast au investigative journalism buana. Uko na jina already. Stop this begging," while another quipped: "Umejaribu mjengo? Ama hizo kazi ziko kwa Ministry of Labour website? Most of us are doing mjengo. I'm sure huwezi kosa kazi huko."

Salim Swaleh and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi
Salim Swaleh among senior govt officials arrested in crackdown- Here is what we know

READ: New details of Sh5.8M fake AFCON deal that got Salim Swaleh & others arrested

Swaleh's current situation comes on the heels of a tarnished professional reputation. He was arrested alongside several high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs over allegations of fraud.

According to a statement by the ministry, Swaleh was part of a cartel operating within the Railways Office, targeting foreigners by posing as senior government officials and offering fraudulent promises in exchange for bribes.

The crackdown on this scam led to the arrest of multiple individuals, including Swaleh.

Before joining Mudavadi's press team, Swaleh served as the ICT, e-Government, and Public Communications Chief Officer for Nakuru County.

Salim Swaleh during his time on TV
Salim Swaleh - The Director of Communications in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

READ: Salim Swaleh's Biography: Early life, Iran journey, family, media success & scandals

He also held a prominent position as a news anchor at NTV, earning him a reputable name in Kenyan media.

Whether he takes up entrepreneurship or reinvents himself in content creation remains to be seen.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
