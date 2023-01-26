Newlyweds Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks celebrate new accomplishment

This is following Ogolla’s graduation which adds to his already exemplary academic portfolio.

Ogolla’s wife on her Instagram page congratulated her better half as she outlined the importance of acquiring a good education.

“Education is the great engine of personal development. Its through education, a daughter or a son of a peasant farmer can be a celebrated doctor or lawyer. Dzadzi, you made me so proud as always, made our mothers so happy. Congratulations Steve Ogolla,” Cebbie Koks wrote.

Steve Ogolla celebrates his graduation with his family Pulse Live Kenya

Ogolla adds his latest certificate to his law degree which he acquired from Moi University in 2007 and a Master’s degree in Governance.

Ogolla and Cebbie Koks wedded on December 27, 2022, in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Migori county.

The wedding was attended by friends and family among them Lang'ata member of parliament Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour, politician Gladys Boss Shollei, singer Akothee's children, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo among others.

The wedding came shortly after a dowry payment by Ogolla to Cebbie Koks' parents known in Luo as 'Nyombo'.

Laywer's Steve Ogolla's cows for Cebbie Koks dowry Pulse Live Kenya

'Nyombo' is an appreciation to the bride's family for giving birth and raising the girl appropriately.

Shortly after their wedding, the couple stepped out in similar Toyota TXs leaving netizens in awe.

Cebbie Koks, who is singer Akothee's younger sister, is well known and has a large fan base across the country based on her social media following.

In 2019, Ogolla left netizens in shock after claiming that he was conned Sh500,000 by a Facebook lover, Dorcas Sarkozy.

Pulse Live Kenya