Newlyweds Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks celebrate new accomplishment

Amos Robi

Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks tied the knot in December in a traditional wedding in Migori

Steve Ogolla celebrates his graduation with his family
After ending the year 2022 on a high note through their traditional wedding, Cebbie Koks and her husband lawyer Steve Ogolla have a reason to smile again.

This is following Ogolla’s graduation which adds to his already exemplary academic portfolio.

Ogolla’s wife on her Instagram page congratulated her better half as she outlined the importance of acquiring a good education.

“Education is the great engine of personal development. Its through education, a daughter or a son of a peasant farmer can be a celebrated doctor or lawyer. Dzadzi, you made me so proud as always, made our mothers so happy. Congratulations Steve Ogolla,” Cebbie Koks wrote.

READ: Steve Ogolla gifts wife Cebbie Koks sleek ride after glamorous wedding [Video]

Ogolla adds his latest certificate to his law degree which he acquired from Moi University in 2007 and a Master’s degree in Governance.

Ogolla and Cebbie Koks wedded on December 27, 2022, in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Migori county.

The wedding was attended by friends and family among them Lang'ata member of parliament Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour, politician Gladys Boss Shollei, singer Akothee's children, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo among others.

The wedding came shortly after a dowry payment by Ogolla to Cebbie Koks' parents known in Luo as 'Nyombo'.

'Nyombo' is an appreciation to the bride's family for giving birth and raising the girl appropriately.

Shortly after their wedding, the couple stepped out in similar Toyota TXs leaving netizens in awe.

Cebbie Koks, who is singer Akothee's younger sister, is well known and has a large fan base across the country based on her social media following.

In 2019, Ogolla left netizens in shock after claiming that he was conned Sh500,000 by a Facebook lover, Dorcas Sarkozy.

READ: Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

He claimed that the woman said she would use the money to “organise their wedding” but she blocked him after he sent her Sh500,000.

