Clout chasing? Nicah the Queen & Slahver back together after 9-day breakup

In a joint statement, the two have denied allegations of chasing clout with the brief breakup.

“Love is a beautiful thing and it comes in different series. As a young couple, we agree to disagree at some point in our daily life 'cos we are in a stage of knowing and learning each other better. So guys it was not clout or anything related to attention-seeking, we had separated for nine days.

"Thanks to everyone who prayed and wished us well during our breakup. What God has put together,” reads the joint statement.

In a separate post, Nicah put up her photo with DJ Slahver, with the caption: “And God said it cannot end just like that!! And mahn don’t I love you more now? Let’s hustle together and make our lives better DJ Slahver.”

Nicah announced that her relationship with DJ Slahver had ended

The singer, who went public with her relationship with Slahver in October 2021, made the revelation through her Instagram stories with a post saying people fall in love and also fall out.

“Slahver and I have decided to call it quits and go our separate ways! People can fall in love and they can also fall out. All in all we move on regardless! I wish him nothing but the best!” Nicah said.

The end of Nicah and Slahver's relationship came as a surprise as the two were what many would describe as couple goals.