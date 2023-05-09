Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

Through an instagram post on Tuesday, Nicah shared snippets of the heartfelt proposal, expressing her gratitude to Jesus for bringing them together.

Nicah disclosed that she had received numerous marriage proposals in the past but had turned them all down.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when she met DJ Slaver, everything changed. She confessed that she had been hesitant to enter into another commitment after her separation from comedian Dr Ofweneke, but DJ Slaver's love and devotion had won her over.

"A snippet of how my engagement went down I can only say thank you Jesus! Ever since my separation with Ofweneke I have received 12 marriage proposal locally and internationally and never was I ready till I met you.

"When you love God there are something’s you’ll never struggle with like getting a genuine love. In one of the proposals a mother proposed to me on behalf of his son who was abroad. How crazy was that," she captioned the video.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicah The Queen has been celibate for 2 years

In a recent interview, Nicah opened up about the unique nature of her relationship with DJ Slaver.

Despite their two-year courtship, they have chosen to abstain from sexual activity due to their shared religious beliefs as born-again Christians.

They have made a personal commitment to refrain from engaging in sexual intimacy until they are legally married.

“Sexually we are not active but there are moments we get intimate but not sexually. We have made an accord by ourselves to maintain the status quo until we get married,” Nicah claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

To maintain their celibacy, they have established separate living spaces within their shared home and even choose to stay in separate rooms during vacations.

The couple believes that their bond is built on more than physical intimacy. They prioritize spending quality time together, cherishing moments such as beach walks and romantic dinners.

“Yes we live together but everybody has their own room. Even when we go on vacations we spend time in different rooms. We are not legally married and until such a time we intend to remain that way,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nicah emphasized that their relationship is based on shared experiences and emotional connection rather than solely focusing on sexual gratification.

Moreover, Nicah took the opportunity to address rumors surrounding the authenticity of "Oh Sister", a popular Kenyan gospel celebrities reality show.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nicah who is also the ex-wife to Dr Ofweneke refuted claims that the show is scripted, asserting that it presents genuine stories and experiences of the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT