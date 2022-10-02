RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon welcomes his 10th child, weeks before his 11th is due

Philip Matogo

Nicholas Scott Cannon, better known as Nick Cannon, has just welcomed his 10th baby, only two weeks after his 9th child was born and some weeks before his 11th baby is due.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon

The American television host, actor, rapper, and comedian is certainly on a productive role as he seems to be bent of creating his own football team, with the regulatory substitutes.

Cannon, who was seemingly overjoyed with becoming a father for the tenth time, shared the news Friday (yesterday) about his new born son, Rise Messiah Cannon, on Instagram.

As the father let rip with effusive happiness, he wrote: "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."

Rise is Cannon’s third child with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

The proud father of a bouncing baby boy went on to thank Brittany for what he described as 48 hours of excruciating pain, life-risking danger which were obviously nerve racking, "Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!"

As many people in show business and the wider world consider this new child par for the course of being Nick Cannon, he is undeterred by being described as having a baby factory in his bulging underwear.

The growing Cannon family tree
The growing Cannon family tree Pulse

Rise, the new child, comes just weeks after Cannon’s daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born, courtesy of model LaNisha Cole.

Interestingly, he has another child on the way as Abby De La Rosa, is also due next with their third child together.

This will be an ideal time for Cannon and serve as reason for popping champagne twice as Cannon’s birthday is also next month.

Christmas has surely come early in the Cannon household.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
