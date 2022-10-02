Nick Cannon welcomes his 10th child, weeks before his 11th is due

Cannon, who was seemingly overjoyed with becoming a father for the tenth time, shared the news Friday (yesterday) about his new born son, Rise Messiah Cannon, on Instagram.

As the father let rip with effusive happiness, he wrote: "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."

Rise is Cannon’s third child with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

The proud father of a bouncing baby boy went on to thank Brittany for what he described as 48 hours of excruciating pain, life-risking danger which were obviously nerve racking, "Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!"

As many people in show business and the wider world consider this new child par for the course of being Nick Cannon, he is undeterred by being described as having a baby factory in his bulging underwear.

Pulse

Rise, the new child, comes just weeks after Cannon’s daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born, courtesy of model LaNisha Cole.

Interestingly, he has another child on the way as Abby De La Rosa, is also due next with their third child together.

This will be an ideal time for Cannon and serve as reason for popping champagne twice as Cannon’s birthday is also next month.