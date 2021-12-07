American actor and presenter Nick Cannon got a lot of people talking after they spotted what appeared to be a massive bulge in his pants.
Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show
The actor's massive bulge in his pants has got social media buzzing.
This occurred during the last episode of one of his TV shows where he delivered his “What’s Poppin?!” pop culture news segment.
While the actor was busy doing what he knows how to do best, fans and viewers of the show couldn't keep their eyes off his bulging pants.
They had eyes fixated on his crotch.
In the days that have passed, social media users have sounded off on the situation.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
