RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor's massive bulge in his pants has got social media buzzing.

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]
American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]

American actor and presenter Nick Cannon got a lot of people talking after they spotted what appeared to be a massive bulge in his pants.

Recommended articles

This occurred during the last episode of one of his TV shows where he delivered his “What’s Poppin?!” pop culture news segment.

While the actor was busy doing what he knows how to do best, fans and viewers of the show couldn't keep their eyes off his bulging pants.

They had eyes fixated on his crotch.

In the days that have passed, social media users have sounded off on the situation.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gilad Millo officially a Kenyan citizen after 21 years [Photo]

Gilad Millo officially a Kenyan citizen after 21 years [Photo]

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

Excitement as UK group, NSG arrives in Kenya

Excitement as UK group, NSG arrives in Kenya

Singer B Classic goes after Sonie hours after breakup with Mulamwah

Singer B Classic goes after Sonie hours after breakup with Mulamwah

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard

Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Rue Baby and Akothee

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]