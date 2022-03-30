Nigerian comedian Osama loses wife a little over a year after wedding

However, he did not reveal the exact details concerning the death.

According to him, her death came after a little over a year since they got married as they celebrated their first anniversary two months away.

Osama and Mildred married tied the knot on May 15, 2021, and his wife passed on on March 26, 2022.

In his post, the comedian bemoaned his wife’s death and prayed for her soul.

“Wedding That Never Saw Any Anniversary Got Married 15th May 2021…She Died on 26th March 2022…God Bless Your Soul My World #NaMyData,” he wrote.

In a different post, Osama posted a video collage of pictures of Mildred and captioned it “RIP” with a broken heart emoji.

Osama is based in Jos, a city in Nigeria.

The entertainer has worked with many excellent comedians such as: AY, Basket Mouth, Nedu Wazobia, Julius Agwu, among others.