Otile Brown reacts on the alleged mistreatment of Nigerian singer Fave

Amos Robi

Fave allegedly had her flight ticket back to Lagos cancelled and her bag stolen during the Nairobi concert

A collage of Fave and Otile Brown
Swahili R&B star Otile Brown has reacted to reports of the mistreatment of Nigerian singer Fave during her recent visit to Kenya.

Otile Brown pointed out that there is a need for Kenyan promoters to look at business on a long-term basis insisting that communication was core in the successful execution of any business.

“I don’t know what really transpired but even if there was an issue, we can always do better. Let us learn to communicate. We should not think of today alone, any business is driven by proper services,” he stated.

Singer Otile Brown
Fave who performed in at the Hidden Gardens in Nairobi on Saturday, September 24 shared on her social media pages the ordeals she went through after she completed her first visit to the country.

While she appreciated the reception by her fans, a disgruntled Fave said she was disappointed by the promoters who even canceled her's and her crew's return tickets to Lagos.

“Kenyan fans thank you so much for the love but this has to be the worst hostile treatment we’ve ever received by show promoters. The last act of wickedness was canceling our flights back to Lagos. No love. I wish you guys the best,” she wrote on her Twitter page.

Nigerian Singer Fave
On her Instagram stories, Fave shared more lamentations regarding her time in Kenya revealing that the promoter was difficult to deal with from the time she landed in the country.

“Everything you did to us since the beginning of this trip we swallowed, three days in Kenya but you only set up a one-night accommodation for us. Now we wanna leave the country and we find out at the airport that you canceled the flights. Why?” she posed.

Fave whose bag was allegedly stolen during the Nairobi concert also revealed that she was not allowed to perform on stage until 2:00 a.m. yet she had been given an earlier slot.

Nigerian singer Fave
“Here come the ‘who even are you’ commentators. As if you were to be somebody to be treated with human decency. I hope you don’t get invited to someone’s country, only to be left to hang. Performed around 2 am but I was ready since 10 pm. Yet people think I’m the one who kept them waiting," Fave explained.

Fave is behind hits such as Beautifully and Mr Man which have received good reception from her Kenyan fans and have been sensations on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram.

Amos Robi
