Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi

Thanking his Kenyan fans for showing up and bringing positive energy to the event, the Sip (Alcohol) singer blamed organizers for some hitches during his performance.

Joeboy noted that the sound was less than ideal and one of the instrumentalists had been inebriated.

Through his verified Instagram account, Joeboy posted: "Thank you Kenya! Sound was s*** but your energy was lit as always."

He added: "And to the drunk guitarist, f*** you for playing rubbish."

Joeboy headlined the event alongside Kenya's sweetheart Nikita Kering, with the venue of the event having been The Hub, Karen.