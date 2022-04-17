RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian socialite makes money rain at ‘Rick Ross Live in Lagos’ concert (WATCH)

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, thrilled patrons of his ‘Rick Ross Live in Lagos’ concert in the economic capital of Nigeria last Thursday.

Rick Ross performing at his event in Lagos
Rick Ross performing at his event in Lagos

While the rapper was performing one of his popular tracks, ‘Blowing Money Fast’, a Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest made cash rain on Rick Ross, according to legit.ng.

Chiefpriest ensured several crisp naira bills continuously flew in the air while Rozay performed.

After few minutes, Rick Ross returned the gesture by drawing cash from his pockets and throwing it towards the patrons of the show.

The display of wealth by Chiefpriest and Rick Ross moved many guests at the event to scramble for the cash.

This caused a mild distraction, especially after it seemed a small fight had broke-out among some of the people scrambling for the money.

The event took place on the night of April 14, 2022, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Popular singers, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Patoranking and Rema, were among the headliners who thrilled music lovers.

The show’s major act Rick Ross, who performed many of his old songs as the audience sang along with him. Tiwa Savage was also on top of her game as she performed some of her hit songs.

It was indeed a memorable moment for fans of Ross who first visited the country in 2012 for the ‘Summer Jam Fest’, also in Lagos.

