Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose their son

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke known by his stage name Davido and his wife Chioma have lost their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.
The young Ifeanyi had just celebrated his birthday days ago
Reports indicate that the four-year-old Adeleke Jr drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s house in Banana Island on Monday.
Efforts to revive the young boy in the hospital were futile as it was already too late.
Davido’s family is yet to issue a statement on the incident however, celebrities have begun sending their messages of warmth to the family.
Singer Steff London put a message on her Twitter asking fans to pray for the family.
“Prayers up for Chioma and Davido,” Steff London wrote.
