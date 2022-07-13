Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

The Holy Father hitmaker will be performing at the Waterfront, Ngong Racecourse alongside Sauti Sol’s Bien, Sol Generation signee Nvirii the storyteller and Jovial.

“Nairobi, Kenya! July 23rd. Tupo site…Tupo site. We are having a big party, cant wait to see you all,” tweeted Mayorkun.

Sauti Sol’s Bien also used his social media pages to alert his fans about the upcoming concert.

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

“The Party Verse, see you guys on July 23rd at Ngong Racecourse for The PartyVerse. An amazing lineup gonna be there and of course the Bald man gonna be in the building, get your tickets and come party with me and amazing artistes,” Bien said.

Talking about the concert, Sol generation's Nviiri the storyteller said; “On the 23rd of July you will be singing long of my music, Bien. We have Mayorkun at The Waterfront, Ngong Racecourse and the theme is peace and harmony and the event itself is called The Party Verse make sure you show up,”.

Kenyan songstress Jovial who has been ruling the airwaves with Mi Amor a song she was featured in by Tanzanian singer Marioo will also be on stage to entertain her fans.

“On the 23rd I will be performing live and the Ngong Racecourse alongside Mayorkun, Bien and Nviiri. To promote peace and unity. You don’t wanna miss this, so see you there, it gonna be huge,” posed Jovial.

Mayorkun will be adding his name of the growing list of Nigerian artistes and comedians who have performed in Kenya in 2022.

