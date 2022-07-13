RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The singer is set to add his name on the growing list of Nigerian artistes who have performed in Kenya

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial
Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial

Award-winning Afropop superstar, Mayorkun aka Mayor of Lagos is set to perform in Nairobi, Kenya come July 23rd, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Holy Father hitmaker will be performing at the Waterfront, Ngong Racecourse alongside Sauti Sol’s Bien, Sol Generation signee Nvirii the storyteller and Jovial.

“Nairobi, Kenya! July 23rd. Tupo site…Tupo site. We are having a big party, cant wait to see you all,” tweeted Mayorkun.

Sauti Sol’s Bien also used his social media pages to alert his fans about the upcoming concert.

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial
Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

“The Party Verse, see you guys on July 23rd at Ngong Racecourse for The PartyVerse. An amazing lineup gonna be there and of course the Bald man gonna be in the building, get your tickets and come party with me and amazing artistes,” Bien said.

Talking about the concert, Sol generation's Nviiri the storyteller said; “On the 23rd of July you will be singing long of my music, Bien. We have Mayorkun at The Waterfront, Ngong Racecourse and the theme is peace and harmony and the event itself is called The Party Verse make sure you show up,”.

Kenyan songstress Jovial who has been ruling the airwaves with Mi Amor a song she was featured in by Tanzanian singer Marioo will also be on stage to entertain her fans.

READ: Tanasha Donna stars in new Nigerian movie alongside D'banj & Jackie Appiah [Details]

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial
Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

“On the 23rd I will be performing live and the Ngong Racecourse alongside Mayorkun, Bien and Nviiri. To promote peace and unity. You don’t wanna miss this, so see you there, it gonna be huge,” posed Jovial.

Mayorkun will be adding his name of the growing list of Nigerian artistes and comedians who have performed in Kenya in 2022.

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial
Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Nairobi alongside Bien & Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

Some of those who have performed in Nairobi include Asake aka Mr Money, Rema, Guchi, Victor AD, Broda Shaggi, Mama Ojo among others.

READ: Magixx reveals how he was discovered by Don Jazzy, plans to visit East Africa [Interview]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Corazon reveals how her kids were almost taken away while battling depression

Corazon reveals how her kids were almost taken away while battling depression

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Rayvanny officially leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Rayvanny officially leaves Diamond's WCB Wasafi after 6 years [Video]

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice [Photo]

Stevo Simple Boy set to launch 'Freshi Barida' juice [Photo]

I forgave Bobi Wine for whatever he did - Jose Chameleone

I forgave Bobi Wine for whatever he did - Jose Chameleone

Netflix quietly releases new Dave Chappelle special after transphobic joke controversy

Netflix quietly releases new Dave Chappelle special after transphobic joke controversy

Jalang'o, Sainapei & Prezzo featured in new comedy show 'Roast House' [Details]

Jalang'o, Sainapei & Prezzo featured in new comedy show 'Roast House' [Details]

P-Square set to release two new singles

P-Square set to release two new singles

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

Diana Marua reacts after hubby Bahati was chased away from Azimio rally

Diana Marua and Bahati

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]