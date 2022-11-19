Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

The diva on Friday, November 18 made her debut in the hospitality industry with the launch of her restaurant christened The Summer House.

The launch was an exclusive affair in which the invited guests rubbed shoulders with celebrities and notable personalities who graced the event.

Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality explained that it took her and her business partner two years to model tastefully design and furnish the place to give Nairobians the best of comfort and a place where they can unwind and party.

Among those who were in attendance were members of the first family, Charlene Ruto and Cherono Ruto and President William Ruto's son-in-law, Alexander Ezenagu.

Also present were Octopizzo, Nixon Korir, Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga, Bambii, Harry Richie, DJ Pierra Makena were present.

Nigerian star, Patoranking headlined the event and fired up the guests with a performance that lasted about 30 minutes and which kept them on their feet dancing to some of the Kolo Kolo hit maker’s greatest hits.

Pulse Live Kenya