Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant in a star-studded affair [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Betty Kyallo is making money moves with Nigerian star, Patoranking, Charlene Ruto, Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga and Nixon Korir among those in attendance during the launch.

Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant dubbed The Summer House in Nairobi on November 18, 2022
Betty Kyallo launches new restaurant dubbed The Summer House in Nairobi on November 18, 2022

Media personality and entrepreneur Betty Kyallo has expanded her business empire with yet another multi-million shillings venture.

The diva on Friday, November 18 made her debut in the hospitality industry with the launch of her restaurant christened The Summer House.

The launch was an exclusive affair in which the invited guests rubbed shoulders with celebrities and notable personalities who graced the event.

The Summer House restuarant launched by media personality Betty Kyallo in Nairobi on November 18, 2022 in Nairobi Nigerian star Patoranking was among those in attendance
The Summer House restuarant launched by media personality Betty Kyallo in Nairobi on November 18, 2022 in Nairobi Nigerian star Patoranking was among those in attendance

The media personality explained that it took her and her business partner two years to model tastefully design and furnish the place to give Nairobians the best of comfort and a place where they can unwind and party.

Among those who were in attendance were members of the first family, Charlene Ruto and Cherono Ruto and President William Ruto's son-in-law, Alexander Ezenagu.

Also present were Octopizzo, Nixon Korir, Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga, Bambii, Harry Richie, DJ Pierra Makena were present.

Nigerian star, Patoranking headlined the event and fired up the guests with a performance that lasted about 30 minutes and which kept them on their feet dancing to some of the Kolo Kolo hit maker’s greatest hits.

The Summer House restuarant launched by media personality Betty Kyallo in Nairobi on November 18, 2022 in Nairobi Nigerian star Patoranking was among those in attendance
The Summer House restuarant launched by media personality Betty Kyallo in Nairobi on November 18, 2022 in Nairobi Nigerian star Patoranking was among those in attendance

Betty’s rapidly expanding business empire also includes investments in the beauty industry with the popular Flair by Betty and After Shave by Betty being part of her ventures.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
