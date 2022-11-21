RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nikita Kering' over the moon as she's featured on New York Times Square billboard [Photo]

Masia Wambua

Kering was named the Spotify ambassador for the month of November 2022.

Nikita Kering' featured by Spotify on New York Times Square billboard
Nikita Kering' featured by Spotify on New York Times Square billboard

Award-winning musician and songwriter Nikita Kering' is extremely overjoyed as she got featured on New York Times Square billboard in the United States courtesy of Spotify.

This is seemingly after she was named the streaming app's Equal program ambassador for the month of November.

The singer who recently released her album in early November dubbed 'The Other Side' could not hide her joy on seeing her name and photo on the faces of the skyscrapers in the city of New York.

"I’m just grateful Equal Africa Ambassador. Thank you Spotify Africa for the opportunity to represent this initiative. Cheers to many more wins," she said in appreciation.

Nikita Kering' featured by Spotify in New York Times Square billboard in the United States
Nikita Kering' featured by Spotify in New York Times Square billboard in the United States Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Nikita Kering named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

New York City, officially the City of New York and sometimes referred to as NYC, is the most populous city in the United States with a population of 8,804,190 distributed over 300.46 square miles (778.2 km2). New York is so the most densely populated major city in the United States.

By being nominated by Spotify for the initiative, the award-winning musician and songwriter joined a thread of female artists from Africa who had been ambassadors of the program previously.

Spotify names an Equal Ambassador each month to honor game-changers across the entertainment industry and luckily Kering' was named the ambassador in November 2022.

Singers who get the opportunity to be ambassadors of the program are known to stand out and showcase high levels of confidence, compassion, and, of course, fierceness in their work in the entertainment industry.

RNB singer Nikita Kering has been named the EQUAL ambassador for the month of November
RNB singer Nikita Kering has been named the EQUAL ambassador for the month of November Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Oh Yah', Nikita Kering releases a new song

When she was named the ambassador in early November 2022, she appreciated it as a platform saying it presents an opportunity to come to the same level as her male counterparts.

"I’m so honored to be the Spotify Africa Equal Ambassador for the month of November. Through this platform, we highlight women’s experiences, in hopes that we can achieve gender equity in the music industry," she said.

The 20-year-old has shown all of this in spades, having established herself in the music industry at a very young age and bringing home several awards.

Some other Kenyan female musicians who have previously been named as ambassadors of the initiative are Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru.

