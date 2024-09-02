Hidden layers of Nikita Kering: The barber, the chef & the buzz around Lil Maina

Kenyan singer and songwriter Nikita Kering has been the subject of intense online chatter lately.

The 'Let You Down', himaker is making headlines not just for her music but also for her intriguing personal life and recent collaborations.

Nikita Kering & Lil Maina: Friendship or something more?

Kering’s relationship with Kenyan rapper Lil Maina has sparked a flurry of speculation among netizens.

Kenyan singer and songwriter Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

Despite Kering’s insistence that her relationship with Lil Maina is purely platonic, many are wondering if there is something more between them.

This curiosity was further fuelled by Lil Maina’s comments that he has never asked a girl to be his girlfriend. According to him, the women he has been involved with have always taken the initiative.

Nikita Kering reveals she's a barber

Amidst the gossip, Nikita Kering has been praised for both her striking beauty and exceptional vocal talent.

Kenyan singer and songwriter Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

However, in an interview on CTRL Z on September 1, Kering shared some lesser-known aspects of her life that have intrigued her fans.

She revealed that she is a nice person who enjoys doing things for herself. At 22, she is not only a singer and songwriter but also a dancer who loves cooking for her friends.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation was her admission of being a barber.

“I do my hair and my make-up. I’m also a barber. I can plate hair and I shave hair like a barber,” she said.

Kenyan singer and songwriter Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

Nikita Kering has only 3 friends

Kering also opened up about her private life and family dynamics. She mentioned that she has a close-knit circle of three friends, whom she values deeply.

“I don’t really like people. I have these three friends, and they are the only people I hang around with. They have other friends, and I get a bit jealous because they are my only friends,” she explained.

The fourth born in her family, Kering expressed admiration for her siblings, particularly the younger ones who are excelling academically. Despite her own talents, Kering feels she falls short in academic smarts compared to her siblings.

"Am number four in my family... The youngest is turning 14 this year... When I look at my sibling am like ooh My Go, these people are gonna be balling. I just give them like four years an these guys are about to be millionaires.

"Funny thing, I am not as smart as my siblings. They are geniuses. Like me it was just like God was like let me remove your brain and I give you something else. They are so smart, my parents are so smart, I don't know what happened to me. Out of all the five of us, me and like our firstborn brother we are like this... But he's still book smart than me. I think am last," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nikita Kering & Lil Maina's collaboration

On the topic of her collaboration with Lil Maina, Kering shared her thoughts on the process.

The song “Tonight” was a long-awaited project for the two artists. Despite receiving mixed reactions—especially since Lil Maina’s contribution was more of an appearance rather than a full vocal performance—Kering remains positive about the outcome.

“We’ve wanted to work on a song for a very long time. For like two years, we were just waiting for the right song. When it came, I just sent it to him because I liked it,” she explained.

Kenyan singer and songwriter Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

How Nikita Kering navigates creative challenges

Kering emphasised that while she values feedback from those around her, she prefers to work in a more intimate setting.

“My creative process is very personal. I hate it when there are too many people in the studio. Famous artists often invite me to sessions with many people, and I find it hard to express my feelings in such an environment,” she said.

Over time, she has adapted by working closely with her friends and challenging them to contribute to her songwriting. “Songwriting is easy, except for the melody part. It’s about expressing your experiences, and collaborating has been so much fun,” Kering added.

Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya