On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Korir issued a statement congratulating Jalang’o for the win – thanking the people of Lang’ata for the opportunity to serve them for five years.

“To the people of Langata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. Its been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation building and service to the people.

Nixon Korir speaks after being defeated by Jalang'o in Lang'ata Pulse Live Kenya

“From the results that we've tallied at the Generali centre, my competitor Jalang'o has a lead and I want to congratulate his as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward. Siasa si chuki. God bless Langata,” the first time MP said in his statement.

Korir was vying for the Parliamentary seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket under the Kenya Kwanza umbrella while Jalang'o was on the ballot courtesy of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) - a party affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party.

Speaking on Tuesday after casting his vote, the former radio presenter (Jalang’o) confessed that he never thought that at one point he will be voting for himself in a General Election.

“Done! Never thought that I will vote for myself in a general election! We present hopes, dreams and determination! Come out and vote!

“Asanteni saana watu wangu wa Langata! God bless Kenya,” Jalang’o said.

Jalas floored 6 competitors back in to be able to fly the ODM Party ticket ahead of the August 9, general election.