The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Amos Robi

The existing record, set by Jan Greeff in Columbus, Georgia, USA, in April 2014, is an impressive 80 hours.

Content creator Njeri Mbugua
Content creator Njeri Mbugua
  • Njeri Mbugua aims to break the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual, currently at 80 hours
  • Njeri's barbecue marathon also aims to generate funds and support for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya
  • Njeri's ambitious endeavour is not only about breaking records but also celebrating Kenyan culture and raising awareness for a noble cause

Recommended articles

Content creator Njeri Mbugua is set to make history as she embarks on a daring quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual.

The current record stands at an impressive 80 hours, achieved by Jan Greeff in Columbus, Georgia, USA, in April 2014.

Greeff's feat involved cooking an astounding array of food items, including 1,000 hotdogs, 200 pieces of corn, 104 pieces of chicken, 558 burgers, and 526 boerewors (South African sausage).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on his social media pages, Njeri expressed her enthusiasm and determination for the seven-day challenge ahead.

"Finally, I am excited to announce that I was given the go-ahead to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual," said Mbugua.

Content creator Njeri Mbugua
Content creator Njeri Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 Kenyan chefs & food influencers taking over social media in food revolution

In addition to the thrill of potentially setting a new world record, Njeri's barbecue marathon aims to generate funds and support for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative highlights the dual purpose of her attempt – not just personal achievement but also making a meaningful impact on society.

"I will be barbecuing for 7 days non-stop to break the existing 80-hour record. This title belongs to us Kenyans. Nyama choma is our thing.

"As I will be attempting to break the record, I also intend to raise money for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya. Madems mpo!! Please join me in this historic event. Sitawalet down," said.

Content creator Njeri Mbugua
Content creator Njeri Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 common reasons Guinness World Record attempts get disqualified

ADVERTISEMENT

Njeri's ambitious endeavour is about breaking records and celebrating Kenyan culture and raising awareness for a noble cause.

"Nyama choma is our thing," she proudly stated, underlining the cultural significance of barbecue in Kenya. The event is expected to draw significant attention and participation from local communities, with many eager to support both the record attempt and the charitable cause.

The barbecue marathon promises to be an event filled with excitement, resilience, and community spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 Guinness World Records likely to never be broken again

Njeri has called on her supporters and the general public to join her in this historic endeavor. "Madems mpo!! Please join me in this historic event. Sitawalet down," she urged.

She further promised to annouce the venue and timings for the challenge.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Akothee opens up about deep loneliness as she pleads with fans for one thing

Akothee opens up about deep loneliness as she pleads with fans for one thing

Betty Kyallo answers question on new partner's age & why he remains anonymous

Betty Kyallo answers question on new partner's age & why he remains anonymous

Dem Wa Facebook celebrates 'hubby' Obinna's birthday with special gifts

Dem Wa Facebook celebrates 'hubby' Obinna's birthday with special gifts

Protocol that prevented Milly Chebby from talking to Jackie Matubia at Bahati’s event

Protocol that prevented Milly Chebby from talking to Jackie Matubia at Bahati’s event

3 intense pregnancy struggles Minne Cayy battled while shooting 'RHON' season 2

3 intense pregnancy struggles Minne Cayy battled while shooting 'RHON' season 2

Heaven is happy! 10 celebrities who traded stardom for salvation

Heaven is happy! 10 celebrities who traded stardom for salvation

G Money reveals why he's leaving Homeboyz Radio after 16 years & future plans

G Money reveals why he's leaving Homeboyz Radio after 16 years & future plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy

Singer Brian Kinoti Kinyua

Kinoti's planned move to Boston, U.S. & why it never happened

Media personality Willis Raburu (Instagram)

OPINION: Kenyans, it's time to end online bullying: Targeting Raburu's 'performance' is absurd

Billnass with his wife Nandy (Instagram)

Billnass talks Nandy's pregnancy & his vision for 10 kids