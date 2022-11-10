RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Amos Robi

Njoroge said his grandmother had gotten a huge bonus in her age

Njoroge mourns grandmother
Njoroge mourns grandmother

Actor Kenneth Gichoya known popularly as Njoroge from the show 'Papa Shirandula' is mourning following the loss of his grandmother.

Recommended articles

Njoroge on his social media pages announced the news of the demise of his 103-year-old grandmother.

A person who is 100 years old and above is referred to as a centenarian.

The actor however said his grandmother had lived past the age many do not and that her age was now a bonus.

“Soo sad you r gone! 103 years is nyongeza ya kutosha. My wife my shosho has gone to be with her maker. Rest in peace till we meet again,” Njoroge wrote.

Njoro of papa Shirandula mourns grandmother
Njoro of papa Shirandula mourns grandmother Njoro of papa Shirandula mourns grandmother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Papa Shiradula’s widow in tears as Jalang’o offer to pay daughter's school fee

Consolations from friends and fans who expressed their sorrow :

shaniqwa_karishizzo Bro my sincere condolences to you and your family she lived a good life ☺️☺️ we celebrate her life

wairimu_anney May her soul rest in peace🙏🙏. May the Lord comfort you all

skitter_davies Ths is the grace of longevity....May her soul sleep in perfect peace 💐💐

machokaa254 My Shosh went to be with the Lord at 100 years, it was a celebration for the years she had lived

ndungukweli She is home sing & dancing with them Angels..

The cast of Papa Shirandula celebrating the death anniversary of Charles Bukeko
The cast of Papa Shirandula celebrating the death anniversary of Charles Bukeko The cast of Papa Shirandula celebrating the death anniversary of Charles Bukeko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Papa Shirandula cast marks his death anniversary in emotional event [Photos]

Njoroge grew popular from 'Papa Shirundula' which made him a common face in the art space in the country acting fraternity.

Other popular figures that rose from the TV series include Langata member of parliament Phelix Jalang'o Odiwour, radio presenter Captain Otoyo, content creator Awinja, TV host Shix Kapienga and radio presenter Jackline 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde.

Papa Shirandula whose real name was Charles Bukeko passed on in 2020 from what was said to be Covid 19 complications.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Diana Marua back to doing music days after giving birth [Video]

Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Catherine Kasavuli exudes confidence in overcoming ailment in public message

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

Today you are okay, tomorrow you are gone - Jovial says as she recovers

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Karen Nyamu's beef with Samidoh's US promoter escalates

Actor Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Actor Naomi Kuria recounts last moments with her father

Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Willis Raburu shows off transformation after shedding 30kgs [Video]

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Kenyans on Twitter were drawn to a video which has gone viral, showing siblings confronting their father, whom they caught cheating on their mother.

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating