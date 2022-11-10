Njoroge of 'Papa Shirandula' mourns death of centenarian grandmother

Njoroge on his social media pages announced the news of the demise of his 103-year-old grandmother.

A person who is 100 years old and above is referred to as a centenarian.

The actor however said his grandmother had lived past the age many do not and that her age was now a bonus.

“Soo sad you r gone! 103 years is nyongeza ya kutosha. My wife my shosho has gone to be with her maker. Rest in peace till we meet again,” Njoroge wrote.

Consolations from friends and fans who expressed their sorrow :

shaniqwa_karishizzo Bro my sincere condolences to you and your family she lived a good life ☺️☺️ we celebrate her life

wairimu_anney May her soul rest in peace🙏🙏. May the Lord comfort you all

skitter_davies Ths is the grace of longevity....May her soul sleep in perfect peace 💐💐

machokaa254 My Shosh went to be with the Lord at 100 years, it was a celebration for the years she had lived

ndungukweli She is home sing & dancing with them Angels..

Njoroge grew popular from 'Papa Shirundula' which made him a common face in the art space in the country acting fraternity.

Other popular figures that rose from the TV series include Langata member of parliament Phelix Jalang'o Odiwour, radio presenter Captain Otoyo, content creator Awinja, TV host Shix Kapienga and radio presenter Jackline 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde.