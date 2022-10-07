Njugush attacked by armed robbers in Nairobi CBD

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Denis Mwangi

Comedian Njugush poses for a photo

Comedian and content creator Timothy Kimani, better known as Njugush, has narrated how he encountered robbers in Nairobi CBD on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022.

Njugush shared the horrible experience of being at the mercy of a gang, narrating how they tricked and lured him into the trap.

The incident happened at midnight as he was driving home when he was intercepted by a frail-looking middle-aged woman who pretended to require his immediate assistance.

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush during an interview with Pulse Pulse Live Kenya

The woman preyed on the comedian’s empathy, claiming that she had children who had not eaten for days and asked Njugush for some food to take to them.

She told me she fends for herself, but because of an accident, she was forced to beg. She told me she doesn’t want money but only food,” he narrated.

The woman then asked Njugush to open his car door to confirm that she was indeed injured.

However, in the blink of an eye, immediately after he unlocked the doors, her accomplices entered the car and threatened him with a knife.

Two guys came in from the co-drivers side and pressed a knife on Njugush’s ribs, threatening to stab him.

One of the thugs identified the comedian and instructed him to cooperate, and in return, they would not be hard on him.

They took his phone and started sending money from his mobile money account. As Njugush tried to distract them with a joke, he received a hard slap.

They laughed as the lady in the backseat was transferring the money. They said that even celebrities were going through tough times, asking me to join their gang to make money” Njugush narrated.

Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda during a past safari Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda Pulse Live Kenya

As this was going on the comedian was driving around the city under their command. He tried switching on his hazard lights as a signal for help, but none was forthcoming.

They told me where to stop and the two guys alighted first. I tried to grab my phone from the lady as she alighted, and it fell on the floor. I knew that was my cue to speed off because the guys had started running back to the vehicle. I fled the scene with the car doors ajar and drove to Central Police Station,” he concluded.

Njugush then asked Kenyan motorists to beware of the tricks used by the gang and avoid opening the door to strangers.

Njugush attacked by armed robbers in Nairobi CBD

