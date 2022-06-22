Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Speaking to Pulse Kenya’s Dennis Milimo, Mutua said that Njugush deserves a special recognition like being studied in the Kenyan syllabus for his contribution in the comedy world.

‘"Huyo jamaa anafaa kuwa studied kwa University, anafaa tu kuwa na course yake ama Unit tu ya Njugush watu wasome huyo jamaa juu pia yeye amechange game sana.

"Comedians wote walikuwa wanategemea platform moja kwenda kuperfom pale. Yeye amekuja akaona hatuwezi toshea pale sisi wote, so wacha nikimbie na hii route yangu na watu wangu. The Boy is doing great and we are happy,” Abel Mutua said.

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua also mentioned that they are preparing for launch their second movie dubbed ‘Click Click Bang’ and it will premiere on July 16, 2022.

The prolific storyteller detailed that in 2021 their first ever movie ‘A Grand Little Lie’ managed to make profit without sponsors on board.

“Click Click bang is our second movie and coming after A Grand Little Lie which was received very well.

“So for this second one, we want to push it even two notches higher. Tumejipatia target ya kutriple kile tulifanya na the first movie. Hii ya pili tarehe 16 tuko pale Nairobi Cinema na nataka wasee wakam mpaka tununue space ya Nairobi Cinema on Monday juu weekend watu wamejaa na hatujamalizana nao. Afadhali watu wasiende job Monday, tuwatch Cinema. Already the premiere ya date 16 iko sold out and tarehe 17 tuko na three screenings,” Abel Mutua explained.

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua narrated that for the longest time the Kenyan film industry has been struggling with movie distribution and piracy.

“For the longest time hii country tumestruggle na distribution sana ndio maaana movis have not been making money.

“Number two ni Piracy- wale watu wachache wamemanage kuproduce movies, wanazipata pale River road ama Muthurwa zikiuzwa 30bob. So tumekuja na tech solution ya Unique links which are just unique to a device. So hii imesort piracy because you can’t share the link after opening it and distribution juu anyone in the world anaweza pata hiyo link.

“For the first time, a Kenyan movie made genuine profit from just selling the unique links, hakuna story ya investors,” Mutua divulged.

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Being at the official Launch of Kyallo Kulture, Mutua also touched his relationship with the Kyallo sisters; Betty, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo.

“Betty tumetoana far sana. Tulianza kubonga na Betty in 2013. We are genuine fans of each other, mimi nilikuwa napenda bulletin yake ya Friday Briefing na yeye alikiuwa fans wa hapa kule sana. So our relationship imegrow from hop then eventually nikakuja kujuana na Mercy after aliset up business yake karibu na place nilikuwa naishi kitambo. Gloria tu ndo tulikuwa hatujawahi meet,” he posed.