Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Through his Instagram page, Njugush shared an old photo of themselves attributing the change he has undergone to his wife Celestine Ndinda.

In the photo, Njugush narrated, they were right from house hunting as Wakavinye tried to help him navigate the city.

“Happy birthday nyina wa iana ciakwa (mother of my children). Yani ni mimi na wewe mpaka mwisho... This day tulikua tunaenda kutafuta my 1st house in Nairobi nihame kwa mathe Joska, Kamulu. Tukapata nyumba pale Transami courtesy of nyina wa ciana. We got 4th floor of a flat ilikua na mabedsitter tupu... Shida yangu kubwa ilikua nitamwaga wapi maji ya sufuria ya ugali...the villager in me got schooled by you.

"(It's me and you to the end. On this day, we went house hunting so that I could move out of Mum's house in Joska, Kamulu. We found a 4th floor bedsitter apartment in Transami thanks to the mother of my children. My only worry was where I'd discard the water when washing the ugali sufuria...),” he remarked.

The comedian said he was grateful to his partner for trusting the process right from the beginning to their growth.

“Thanks for always trusting the process.... it's slow but sure... Thanks for always being real. Always living the moment whether good or bad, look at us now! Happy birthday my Kamúikaba,” he concluded.

The couple is expecting their second child together, the couple recently held a beautiful baby shower as they prepare to welcome their second child.

The lavish baby shower was graced by their close friends and family among them celebrities in the film and music industry.

It was all glitz and glamour at the orange and white themed baby shower as everything was classy with a touch of royalty.