RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

Masia Wambua

Celestine Ndinda alias Wakavinye underscored the importance of working out while pregnant saying it is rewarding.

Celestine Ndinda, during a work out session
Celestine Ndinda, during a work out session

Celestine, Ndinda, Njugush's wife shared photos of her during a workout session when she was pregnant saying it paid heavily.

Read Also

She underscored the benefits of doing light exercises during pregnancy saying she underrated the benefits of doing it while pregnant but now can write a book on the subject after practicing it in person as it helped her.

Celestine Ndinda, during a work out session
Celestine Ndinda, during a work out session Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Excitement as Njugush and Wakavinye welcome their second child [Photo]

"I really underestimated working out while pregnant. Now I feel like I can write a whole book about the advantages that came with this. Na sio hio mambo ya (it is not about) 'snap back' No, it's wholesome," she said.

Celestine says she was not doing heavy exercises, all she was doing were kicks and stretching as advised by her trainer adding that Fridays were her best days as it was all but a day of dancing.

"Na si ati nilikuwa na chapa hio tizi saanaa, ( I was not doing much) a few donkey's kicks and stretches. This was the only time tuliskizana na Freddie, like 'chapa tu tizi kidogo uende home' (do small bits and go home). Then Fridays were their mother. Kudance nayo tulidance," she added.

Celestine Ndinda
Celestine Ndinda Celestine Ndinda Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: How Wakavinye's lavish baby shower went down [Photos]

The mother of two urged pregnant mothers to do exercises under the guidance and advice of a doctor saying the benefits are immense.

"If you are paged and you feel you can do this, of course with permission from your doc, please do it. You'll love the outcome. Thanks to Stephanie for preaching this to us. I can now confirm that indeed working out while paged comes with so many health benefits, sana sana hapo kwa (more so in) faster recovery," Celestine advised.

Some of the benefits of working out during pregnancy include the reduction of backaches, constipation, bloating, as well as swelling which happens mostly on the feet and hands.

Other benefits are boosting one's mood and energy levels, helping one to sleep better preventing excess weight gain, and promoting muscle toning, strength, and endurance among others.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

Akothee makes offer to Omosh amid reports that his wife left him

Akothee makes offer to Omosh amid reports that his wife left him

Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Willis Raburu's message to his father on his birthday

Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing

Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

Chuck Norris says his 101-year old mother made him a martial arts hero

Chuck Norris says his 101-year old mother made him a martial arts hero

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga