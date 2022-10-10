I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

She underscored the benefits of doing light exercises during pregnancy saying she underrated the benefits of doing it while pregnant but now can write a book on the subject after practicing it in person as it helped her.

"I really underestimated working out while pregnant. Now I feel like I can write a whole book about the advantages that came with this. Na sio hio mambo ya (it is not about) 'snap back' No, it's wholesome," she said.

Celestine says she was not doing heavy exercises, all she was doing were kicks and stretching as advised by her trainer adding that Fridays were her best days as it was all but a day of dancing.

"Na si ati nilikuwa na chapa hio tizi saanaa, ( I was not doing much) a few donkey's kicks and stretches. This was the only time tuliskizana na Freddie, like 'chapa tu tizi kidogo uende home' (do small bits and go home). Then Fridays were their mother. Kudance nayo tulidance," she added.

The mother of two urged pregnant mothers to do exercises under the guidance and advice of a doctor saying the benefits are immense.

"If you are paged and you feel you can do this, of course with permission from your doc, please do it. You'll love the outcome. Thanks to Stephanie for preaching this to us. I can now confirm that indeed working out while paged comes with so many health benefits, sana sana hapo kwa (more so in) faster recovery," Celestine advised.

Some of the benefits of working out during pregnancy include the reduction of backaches, constipation, bloating, as well as swelling which happens mostly on the feet and hands.