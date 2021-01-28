South Africa based Ugandan socialite and Business Woman Zari Hassan has clapped back at Diamond Platnumz’s close ally Juma Lokole who tried to body shame her.

A fan reached out to the mother of five with information that Lokole who works at Wasafi FM was talking ill of her, an act that promoted her to hit back with no chills.

In his words, Lokole argued Zari doesn’t resemble the person she always posts on social media, as she is fat in real life.

Zari Hassan and Juma Lokole

“Ni mnene…. unajua mtu ambaye umezoea kuwa naye, mtu English figure mwanamke mwembamba – Leo unakuja unaona ni mnene… kuna ile appetite inapotea” said Lokole.

However, Zari the Boss Lady, responded stating that she has never seen a successful hater and Lokole has to a** kiss in order to put food on the table.

“Juma Anakuchokoza Mama Tee next time ukija usiwe na ukaribu nae” wrote Zarinanation.

Zari replied “@Zarinanation leave that house girl alone…Njaa Mbaya”.

Zari Hassan

Another fan added “Zari Yani siku zote wewe uko sawa kabisa kweli njaa mbaya sana na ukizidi unalopa senate mama Tee”.

She responded to the comment saying “Asipo lamba trakoo la boss atakula wapi. Njaa Mbaya!”.

During her recent visit to Tanzania, Ms Hassan made it clear that she doesn’t hold grudges and if she was a bad person she could have instigated the dismissal of Juma Lokole from Wasafi.