Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has opened up on her hardest moments adjusting into motherhood, after giving birth to her son in August this year.

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, the new mum who wanted to share her struggles with her followers on the World Mental Health Day, stated that no one told her being a mother wasn't going to be as easy, as it seems.

Corazon mentioned that after giving birth, she could sometimes cry for no reason, and every small issue would get her upset, to the extent of banging doors.

Corazon Kwamboka on hardest moment as a mum

She went on to state that one time, she found herself driving in the middle of the night with the baby, and that was when she realized she was putting both their lives in danger and she needed help.

“World Mental Health Day. Before this day is over I would like to share a short story. I had my baby in August, no one tells you how hard it’s going to be, it was the best moment in my life but it was also the toughest moments for me. I found myself crying for no reason, banging doors and throwing myself on the floor, every small thing would trigger me to go nuts, like if the food did not have enough salt. I had such a hard time, Frankie tried, I mean he really tried to make it easier but I was just pushing him away.

One day I started driving in the middle of the night with my baby strapped on his seat. That’s when I realized I was endangering myself and my baby and I needed help,” reads part of her post.

Corazon Kwamboka on hardest moment as a mum

Corazon Kwamboka noted that she was embarrassed to admit that she was having a hard time and seek help, and this made it worse because she wanted to deal with the situation alone.

The socialite encouraged mums having difficulty adjusting to motherhood that it’s okay to be stressed, but very important to seek help.

“I had been embarrassed to ask for help, embarrassed to admit that I was having a hard time, it took a huge toll on me trying to deal with it alone. I guess what I’m trying to say is it’s okay to be stressed or to have blues. Surround yourself with people who love and support you and don’t push them away, and when you feel you can’t take it anymore, it’s okay to seek help. We are just humans too. Share with me your hardest moments adjusting as moms. Let’s give one another some kind and encouraging words. Love and light to all moms,” said Corazon Kwamboka.