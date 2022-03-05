'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day: -

Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

Lulu Hassan’s hearty birthday to Citizen TV actress Maria leaves fans in awe Pulse Live Kenya

Jiffy Pictures CEO Lulu Hassan has made a U-turn on the return of Swahili telenovela Maria, after Season 1 ended in March 2021 with a promise of Season 2 in 2022.

A curious fan reached out to the news anchor, trying to find out when Maria would be returning to TV and Lulu offered a reply.

“Na Maria Season 2 yaja lini? (When is Maria season 2 coming back)," the fan asked.

Ms Hassan, who co-produced Maria with her husband Rashid Abdalla, made it clear that there are no plans for Maria Season 2.

“Hakuna Season 2,” Lulu responded.

A number of fans joined the conversation expressing disappointment in the fact that the Kenyan TV drama will not be making a comeback.

The production company has, however, teased a new project called Sultana.

Over the weekend, she shared a trailer and fans are already in love with what has been displayed in the 44-second clip.

Maria was replaced by Zora, another drama flick directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures.

Betty Kyallo finally opens up on breakup with lawyer Nick Ndeda

Media Personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Award-winning media personality Betty Kyallo has confirmed that she is single after going separate ways with city lawyer Nick Ndeda.

Addressing the press during the official launch of her new venture, Betty stated that she is now focused on expanding her business empire and taking care of her daughter Ivanna.

She went on to acknowledge that breakups are a normal thing in relationships, but people tend to make hers a big deal simply because she is in the limelight.

“People fall in love and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. And when it doesn’t it’s okay, there is nothing wrong with it. I think because I am a public figure that's why it becomes a big deal but it’s a normal thing.

"People move in different directions and people have different ideas on how to live life and do things, so mkikosana unasonga mbele kama injili (when you break up, move on),” Betty Kyallo explained.

The former news anchor narrated that being single gives her the opportunity to fully concentrate on accomplishing her dreams without any distractions.

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Esther Musila has for the first time opened up on the biggest challenge facing her marriage with hubby Guardian Angel.

In a Q&A session with her Insta-family, Ms Musila confessed that her biggest issue is privacy, as she can’t go anywhere without being noticed.

“Worst challenge in your relationship life,” posed a curious fan.

Esther replied; “That I have no more privacy. I can’t go anywhere unnoticed. I miss that freedom,”.

Another user wanted to find out how she deals with critics and social media trolls who keep on questioning her union with Guardian.

She categorically stated that she doesn’t pay attention to negativity.

“How do you manage to stay afloat despite so much criticism? I admire the way Guardian loves you” the user wrote.

“Minding my own business. Oh he love me.

“I simply don’t entertain them. I will never live anyone's life but mine,” she replied.

In a separate post, Esther disclosed that her mother in-law did not attended their wedding because she stays in Canada.

My mother is my biggest fan TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

TikTok content creator Kelvin Kinuthia has revealed his mother is the number one supporter of his content creation career.

Speaking to Radio Jambo, the content creator revealed his mother was initially worried about his welfare and how he coped around social media trolls, but eventually got used to the social media environment.

Kinuthia, who plays multiple female characters in his content, added that his mother loved the ‘Aunty wa Harrier’ character and even bought him clothes for the character.

“Initially the hate comments used to trouble her, she used to even call and ask whether I was alright but she eventually got used to it. She is the one that even bought the dress am wearing right now,” Kinuthia stated.

Kinuthia said his early days on social media were tough, to the extent he almost quit but was convinced to stay by fellow content creators, noting that he no longer tolerates trolls and blocks anyone he feels is hateful.

“I am used to hate today, if you troll me, I just block you. If the blocklist section had a limit mine would have already been filled because I have blocked many people,” he said.

The 20-year-old further revealed he has no problem with pronouns used on him, saying that he is comfortable with either the pronouns ‘he’ or ‘she’.

Sean Andrew Kibaki finally reveals why he cut his dreadlocks

This world has attacked me, tried to tarnish my name down – Betty Kyallo on how she deals with Negativity Pulse Live Kenya

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki has come out to explain the reason he cut off his signature dreadlocks.

In a video, the YouTuber disclosed that he was tired of the image that is always associated with people who have dreadlocks and that's why he opted to go for a short hair look.

“Why did I cut my hair? I didn’t mind my hair, it’s just that I didn’t like what was associated with it. All the assumptions, presumptions, as it is right now my life is far different than I expected it to be and I would rather be known by actions rather than whether they are good or bad, rather than my hair or any of my relations.

“You must be wondering why exactly I cut my hair? My message is simple, just as I I’m not your assumptions or my own hair so are you! So apply this to yourselves the best way you can,” shared Sean Andrew.

On Tuesday, Sean surprised a section of his fans after cutting off his dreadlocks. For the longest time since coming into the limelight, Sean has maintained his deadlocks as his signature look but that has officially changed.

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Pulse Live Uganda

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has conveyed that he has no plans to join the marriage institution any time soon.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Omondi said that he has an issue with the marriage institution because most of his friends and uncles are all divorced.

“I have an issue with marriage because all my friends are divorced. All my uncles are divorced so I always ask myself, I you are going into a mall to buy something but you encounter everyone running out, will you still enter?” Eric Omondi explained.

Asked on whether he has regrets since joining the comedy industry, the funnyman noted that everything he has been through was a lesson and therefore no room for regrets.

“I don’t have any regrets, God has been so good to me from the moment I came into the industry until today, I don’t have a single regret,” Eric Omondi noted.

Despite, not being married at 40, Omondi is a father of one - a child he co-parents with media personality Jacque Maribe.

Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat lands new job at BBC

Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting Pulse Live Kenya

Award-winning media personality Elphas Lagat has landed a new job with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), months after parting ways with Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station Citizen TV.

On Monday, Lagat used his social media pages to announce his arrival at BBC, with an affirmation that he is grateful for the new chapter in his journalism career.

“Day 1 at the BBC. I noticed quickly that I came over dressed. Everyone has been welcoming and really friendly. I am thrilled and grateful for this new chapter.AlwaysBelieve,” reads a post from Elphas Lagat.

The journalist announced his exit from Citizen TV towards the end of last year after working at the station for 3 years and 5 months.

Before joining Citizen TV Lagat worked as a broadcast journalist at Standard Group for a period of 7 months.

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee & wife welcome a bouncing baby boy

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and wife welcome their first child [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian and media personality Wilson Muirani alias Jaymo Ule Msee is the newest celebrity dad in town after welcoming a bouncing baby boy with his wife Catherine Wakio Munene alias ‘Fortune’.

The Homeboyz Radio presenter shared the good news via his Instagram page with a revelation that their newborn baby was born on March 3rd 2022 at exactly 11:05 PM.

“11:05 PM 3:3:2022...Asante KaG❤️ for making me a 'Real Mubaba' ...Welcome home Prince MM 👑,” reads a post from Jaymo Ule Msee.

The two love birds officiated their relationship in September 2021, with a traditional wedding ceremony otherwise known as ‘Ruracio’ that was held at Wakio’s family home.

Sarah Hassan's message to fans as she clocks 1M followers on Instagram

Actress Sarah Hassan (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan has joined the list of Kenyan celebrities with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

A thankful Ms Hassan shared the good news vie her Instagram handle, with a revelation that she has kicked off the month of March on a good note.

The Zora actress used the application (Instagram) to thank all those who have followed her.