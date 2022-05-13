RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards [Instagram/GbengaRichards]
Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards [Instagram/GbengaRichards]

The movie star died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after battling several illnesses.

According to several reports, the movie star battled with acute diabetes and high blood pressure.

Richards, who was a force to reckon with in the early days of Nollywood, reportedly suffered from the ailments which kept him in and out of hospital until he died.

A few years ago, friends of the movie star solicited for funds to manage his ailing health.

Richards’ first appearance as an actor was to represent Nigeria with Hubert Ogunde at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

He also featured in blockbuster movies like ‘Sango’, ‘Mirror in the Sun’, ‘Betrayal by Love’, ‘Fighting Machine’ and a host of others.

He was married to Nollywood actress, Florence Richards.

They called it quits in 2019.

May his soul rest in peace.

Odion Okonofua

