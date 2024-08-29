The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu takes aim at Gen Zs, labels them as foolish [Video]

Lynet Okumu

"Hata nikiacha kuwa arrogant, how will that improve your life?" - Karen Nyamu to Gen Zs.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu
  • Karen Nyamu criticised Generation Z for their priorities.
  • She urged young people to focus on addressing real issues like job creation.
  • Her comments has sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others critiquing her harsh language.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has stirred up controversy by taking aim at Kenyan Generation Z, labelling them as foolish.

This bold statement comes just days after Nyamu faced backlash from netizens for her behaviour at Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship bid launch at State House.

During the high-profile event, which was attended by various dignitaries including President William Ruto, Nyamu was seen greeting attendees while sucking on a lollipop.

This behaviour sparked criticism from social media users, who deemed it inappropriate and embarrassing for such a prestigious occasion.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the launch of Raila's AUC chairmanship bid at State House on August 27, 2024
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the launch of Raila's AUC chairmanship bid at State House on August 27, 2024 Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the launch of Raila's AUC chairmanship bid at State House on August 27, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh responds after fan questions his silence on Karen Nyamu’s 'new man'

This is not the first time Karen Nyamu’s public conduct has come under scrutiny. She has previously faced criticism for her actions and statements, with some young people accusing her of being an embarrassment to public office.

Despite this, Nyamu continues to stand by her remarks, often using her platform to express her views on current affairs and societal issues.

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram)
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram) Nominated senator Karen Nyamu (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto addresses Karen Nyamu’s conduct in public & the actions he has taken

In a video that has since gone viral, the senator fired back at Generation Z, criticising their priorities and suggesting they are misguided.

Nyamu expressed her frustration, stating that these young people often fail to focus on important issues when given the chance.

“Gen Zs ni mafala sana (Gen Zs are so foolish),” Nyamu declared in the video.

“You get the attention of the whole country, from the President to the media, and when you’re given a platform to speak, you only complain about me being arrogant or talk about Murkomen. How does that improve your lives?

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya
Nyamu highlighted a recent instance where young people were given the opportunity to interact with President Ruto.

According to Nyamu, instead of using this platform to discuss significant issues affecting their lives, like job creation and training opportunities, Generation Z focused on criticising her personality.

You were called to the table, and the President gave you the space to speak. Instead of addressing how your lives could be improved, all you could say was that Karen Nyamu is arrogant. Even if I stopped being arrogant, how would that change anything for you?” Nyamu questioned.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uproar as Karen Nyamu breaks traffic rule as police officer watches

Nyamu urged young people to focus on self-improvement and to use opportunities to address real issues that could bring positive change.

She stressed that instead of following trends or seeking attention, Generation Z should direct their energy towards constructive conversations that can lead to better employment opportunities, training, and overall improved living standards.

You should have told the President how he can create jobs for you or provide training,” Nyamu said. “Focus on what will benefit you. Complaining about me or any other leader doesn’t help your situation.”

Nyamu's comments have sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, particularly on social media platforms.

Some users agree with her, arguing that Generation Z often misses the point by focusing on trivial matters instead of advocating for meaningful change.

On the other hand, many have criticised Nyamu for her harsh language and generalisation of an entire generation.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya
They argue that while some young people may focus on less important issues, many are actively engaged in social and political activism, striving to make a difference.

Critics suggest that Nyamu’s comments are dismissive and fail to acknowledge the efforts of young Kenyans who are passionate about change.

