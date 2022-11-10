Nonini awarded in Los Angeles for raising albinism awareness

Nonini whose real name is Hurbert Nakitare's started an initiative that raises awareness on albinism. The initiative has seen him get honored in the global arena in an event that went down on November 9, at the Regal La Live Arena.

The 'Color Kwa Face' hitmaker won the humanitarian category after his campaigns of supporting albinism and providing sunscreen to those affect by the skin condition.

Nonini was not present during the award ceremony but Big Ted received it on his behalf, and thanked the team behind the success.

Nonini shared the good news as he recorded his gratitude.

Nonini revealed that this was the most valuable award he had ever received.

"In my entire career as a musician! To me, this is the most priceless and precious award I have ever received. Thank you Thomas Kwaka, alias Big Ted HSC for receiving it on my behalf, and thank you Afro awards 2022 for the honor. My apologies that I was not able to make it physically to the ceremony. Jah Bless," he said.

He also promised that he would do more charity work, both abroad and outside the country.

One of his projects is the 'music for sanitary towels' intiative which he founded in 2020 to fundraise for sanitary towel for the less privileged, using music. He also partners with the Kenyan consulate in Los Angeles.

"I Will be launching a new foundation here in the 🇺🇸 to support all my charity causes in Kenya and many more," he said.