Nonini nominated for coveted award in Los Angeles

Nonini who turned 40 recently in early October, was recognised for his role on spreading awareness about albinism, an initiative he launched back in 2012 through his 'Colour Kwa Face' song.

The elated musician shared the good news about the recognition with his fans, saying it was an honour for him to be feted for his efforts in touching the lives of people on a campaign he started ten years back.

"It's going down tonight Afro awards 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Such an honor to be nominated for this prestigious award and most importantly the humanitarian category," he said.

Nonini's initiative started back in 2012 when his producer then, Willy Owusu, asked to go with him to the airing of the documentary, 'In My Genes' which had been produced by Lupita Nyong'o back in 2012.

Toward the end of the documentary that showed the plight of people living with albinism, Nonini was inspired do something about their plight.

After the documentary was aired, Lupita said anybody could participate in making the lives of people living with albinism better and Nonini felt touched.

Other renowned celebrities who were nominated are, Davido, Tina Weisinger (Founder of HAP Awards), Lea Cher Pump (Owner of The LadyLike Foundation), His Royal Majesty Oba Yisa Olusola Olaniyan (Humanitarian and Founder of AHBEAH Awards).

Others are Rochel Pamphile (CEO of Rocky R&P Entertainment), Dr. Lance McCarthy (Business Consultant; Humanitarian), Fatimoh Muhammed (Philanthropist; Humanitarian), Afro Nation (World Biggest Afrobeats; Humanitarian), Sam Anwuzia (Founder of ZAFAA Awards; CEO Nollywood Entertainment; Humanitarian).

Ade James (African Legendary Photographer; Humanitarian), Yinka Rythym (Musician; Philanthropist; Humanitarian), Charmaine Blake (Owner of Charmaine PR Firm), Kandias Conda (Owner of Celebrity Brand), and Madam Lara Okunnubi (Philanthropist/Humanitarian) will also be honored.

Others to be feted are the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs Fatima Maada and Ayuko Babu (Founder & CEO of the Pan African Film Festival and Seye Kehinde, a renowned Nigerian Journalist.