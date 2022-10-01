RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Exclusive-It is a gift to my fans Genge Pioneer, Nonini opens up on his new track

Masia Wambua

Nonini speaks about his new track terming it as a gift to his fans as he turns on a new page.

Nonini
Nonini

Rapper Hubert Nakitare, known by his stage name Nonini and one of the pioneers of one of Kenya’s long-living Genge music genre has exclusively talked to Pulse about his new song, ‘One Day at a Time’.

The rapper is expected to release his latest song on October 2 which he features a local reggae artiste, Kevin Brown who he has signed under his production label, Pro-Habo Entertainment.

Nonini and Kevin Brown
Nonini and Kevin Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper who has since left Kenya for the United States told a Pulse writer that his new song is a gift to his faithful supporters who have stood with him since the genesis of hu career.

“Nothing fancy, the song is a gift to my fans which I have always done during my birthday. Instead of them giving me, I gift them a brand new song as my gift,” Nonini said.

On how he will launch the new track Nonini who is currently in Maryland, USA confined that he will be live on all digital and social media platforms a thing he also addressed on his social media platforms.

Nonini with a friend Aleki Boom, the artiste behind the chorus in the new song
Nonini with a friend Aleki Boom, the artiste behind the chorus in the new song Pulse Live Kenya

The new song which will be released when Nonini turns 40 years was produced by Resoundz Media. Resoundz Media which is run by Nonini’s producer, Ondiko is found in Machakos town where Kevin Brown resides.

The new tune is a blend of reggae and Genge tune which are the two genres the two artistes are known for. Brown starts off as Nonini comes in the middle with his mastery rap skills.

But do you know the man behind the chorus? It may be too hard for us all to guess but Nonini exclusively told Pulse that it was done by one of his friends, Aleki Boom who lives in Delaware.

Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini
Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

Aleki may be a new name in the music industry but he is the younger brother to former Ziwani Member of County Assembly (MCA) formerly called councilor to George Mwangangi alias Mongolo.

Nonini’s studio programs, from Tanzania, Los Angeles, California to Maryland and across the globe are run under his companies, Pro-Habo Entertainment and Mgege2ru.

Nonini shared a tease of the new jam with his fans on his social media platforms as one of Kenya’s greatest DJs who lives in the US, DJ Shinski played in in one of his sessions.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
