Exclusive-It is a gift to my fans Genge Pioneer, Nonini opens up on his new track

The rapper is expected to release his latest song on October 2 which he features a local reggae artiste, Kevin Brown who he has signed under his production label, Pro-Habo Entertainment.

The rapper who has since left Kenya for the United States told a Pulse writer that his new song is a gift to his faithful supporters who have stood with him since the genesis of hu career.

“Nothing fancy, the song is a gift to my fans which I have always done during my birthday. Instead of them giving me, I gift them a brand new song as my gift,” Nonini said.

On how he will launch the new track Nonini who is currently in Maryland, USA confined that he will be live on all digital and social media platforms a thing he also addressed on his social media platforms.

The new song which will be released when Nonini turns 40 years was produced by Resoundz Media. Resoundz Media which is run by Nonini’s producer, Ondiko is found in Machakos town where Kevin Brown resides.

The new tune is a blend of reggae and Genge tune which are the two genres the two artistes are known for. Brown starts off as Nonini comes in the middle with his mastery rap skills.

But do you know the man behind the chorus? It may be too hard for us all to guess but Nonini exclusively told Pulse that it was done by one of his friends, Aleki Boom who lives in Delaware.

Aleki may be a new name in the music industry but he is the younger brother to former Ziwani Member of County Assembly (MCA) formerly called councilor to George Mwangangi alias Mongolo.

Nonini’s studio programs, from Tanzania, Los Angeles, California to Maryland and across the globe are run under his companies, Pro-Habo Entertainment and Mgege2ru.