Noti Flow's message to King Alami as she bears the blame for what transpired

Masia Wambua

Noti Flow sends a message of goodwill and quick recovery to her ex-lover.

Noti Flow and her ex-lover King Alami
Noti Flow and her ex-lover King Alami

Noti Flow has spoken out over the incident involving her ex-lover, King Alami who is still admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The rapper has been vocal since word went out that Alami had fallen from a building along Thika Road distancing herself from the incident and asking people to let the family be as Alami continues getting treatment.

The content creator in her message assured her ex-lover that prayers are being made for her and assured her that she still loves her and nothing has changed adding she was going to be with her through the hard time she was going through.

"We going to pray for you my baby We’ve been praying for you day & night. You’re strong my G & you’re still the coolest stud I fell in love with I love you more every day Nothing’s changed and I'm with you thru it all. I'm here for you forever my love. Quick recovery my baby you are loved and cherished," she wrote.

Noti has been blamed by a section of Kenyans who believe she had a hand in the matter while others believe Alami fell into depression after the two parted ways.

On the matter, Noti said the blame has made her feel worse and guilty and went ahead to say she was ready to bear the blame for what happened to Alami saying she would be okay if they had been living together.

"For those who are blaming me thank you very much for making me feel worse and more guilty than I already I'm. You all are right though, it's my fault because if I was with her she'd be okay and safe like she's always been so crucify me," she added.

On October 24 the rapper said that her hands were tied and cannot comment or do anything on the matter that happened to King Alami because it was in the hands of the police.

Rumors went out that Alami had an argument with her lover and allegedly jumped off a seven-story building along Thika Road over the weekend on October 22. She is however doing well as she recovers at KNH.

