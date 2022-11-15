Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

While engaging her fans in a QNA session on her social media, the 'Foto Moto' hitmaker confirmed that her girlfriend, Alami would be soon released from the hospital according to a report from the doctors.

Earlier in November, Alami shared her recovery journey while still in the hospital bed message saying she was having a good recovery in a clip she shared showing her swollen face as she struggled to open her eyes fully.

Noti revealed further that Alami had undergone several surgeries both major and minor saying the bill had skyrocketed to close to a million. She was responding to a fan who wanted to know the number of surgeries she had undergone and the bill.

"I lost count. Part of her bill has been sorted but the balance is about a million right now," she said.

Noti also confirmed that Alami's right arm had been amputated which happens to be the hand she mostly uses.

On how she is mentally coping with her situation, Noti said she was not, in the beginning, accepting her current situation but as time has kept on moving her take on the matter is slowly changing for the better and she is accepting her situation.

One of the questions that has kept recurring has been what really happened leading to the accident to which she said she knows nothing adding that Alami will say it once she is free from the hospital. She further urged netizens not to pressure her once she is back on social media. She however confirmed that Alami fell from the seventh floor of a building along Thika Road.

"I am not in a position as I was not there. She'll tell you guys herself and if she wants. Let's not pressure her when she comes back to social media. Not everyone is comfortable talking about such a traumatic life-changing incident. So far what we know is that she fell from the seventh floor," she said.

Noti confirmed that Alami was with someone on the rooftop when the incident occurred saying the person she was with has been arrested and in police custody though out on bond. She has however set the record straight on the matter saying she cannot comment on the same as it was in police hands.

"The person she was with at the rooftop is in police custody though out on bond. The police cannot do much until Alami is stable enough to give her statement. Only her word will determine the way forward," she added.

Noti went ahead to say that the two were separated prior to the incident due to what she says were trust issues. Noti, an introvert says Alami is an extrovert and liked partying a lot in open places while she was not much into partying and loved private parties because she has a brand to protect and an introvert.

She also said that Alami used to meet friends she did not know much about and saw no need for not letting her be free.