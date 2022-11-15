RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

Masia Wambua

Alami fell of from the seventh floor of a building along Thika Road.

Noti Flow with King ALami
Noti Flow with King ALami

Musician Noti Flow has given an update and the healing journey of her girlfriend, King Alami almost a month after she was hospitalised.

Recommended articles

While engaging her fans in a QNA session on her social media, the 'Foto Moto' hitmaker confirmed that her girlfriend, Alami would be soon released from the hospital according to a report from the doctors.

Earlier in November, Alami shared her recovery journey while still in the hospital bed message saying she was having a good recovery in a clip she shared showing her swollen face as she struggled to open her eyes fully.

Noti revealed further that Alami had undergone several surgeries both major and minor saying the bill had skyrocketed to close to a million. She was responding to a fan who wanted to know the number of surgeries she had undergone and the bill.

A screen grab from Noti's insta stories
A screen grab from Noti's insta stories Pulse Live Kenya

READ: King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

"I lost count. Part of her bill has been sorted but the balance is about a million right now," she said.

Noti also confirmed that Alami's right arm had been amputated which happens to be the hand she mostly uses.

On how she is mentally coping with her situation, Noti said she was not, in the beginning, accepting her current situation but as time has kept on moving her take on the matter is slowly changing for the better and she is accepting her situation.

One of the questions that has kept recurring has been what really happened leading to the accident to which she said she knows nothing adding that Alami will say it once she is free from the hospital. She further urged netizens not to pressure her once she is back on social media. She however confirmed that Alami fell from the seventh floor of a building along Thika Road.

Noti Flow and King Alami
Noti Flow and King Alami Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: King Alami's arm amputated after major accident

"I am not in a position as I was not there. She'll tell you guys herself and if she wants. Let's not pressure her when she comes back to social media. Not everyone is comfortable talking about such a traumatic life-changing incident. So far what we know is that she fell from the seventh floor," she said.

Noti confirmed that Alami was with someone on the rooftop when the incident occurred saying the person she was with has been arrested and in police custody though out on bond. She has however set the record straight on the matter saying she cannot comment on the same as it was in police hands.

"The person she was with at the rooftop is in police custody though out on bond. The police cannot do much until Alami is stable enough to give her statement. Only her word will determine the way forward," she added.

Noti went ahead to say that the two were separated prior to the incident due to what she says were trust issues. Noti, an introvert says Alami is an extrovert and liked partying a lot in open places while she was not much into partying and loved private parties because she has a brand to protect and an introvert.

Noti Flow and her girlfriend King Alami
Noti Flow and her girlfriend King Alami Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

She also said that Alami used to meet friends she did not know much about and saw no need for not letting her be free.

Other than being amputated, Noti also confirmed that her right leg was also broken, and her left knee got dislocated, but the future is not bad as it can be taken back to normal. Her skull was also affected and has some fractures but the brain was not touched and she is in a position to remember everything.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks to South Sudanese TikToker

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks to South Sudanese TikToker

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

‘B*tches, that’s girlfriend behaviour’ - Zari on being called ‘clingy’

‘B*tches, that’s girlfriend behaviour’ - Zari on being called ‘clingy’

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Quiver Lounge owner breaks silence on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Bobi Wine and Barbie

‘Bobi Wine suffers a lot whenever I’m pregnant’ - Barbie