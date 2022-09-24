RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Noti Flow opens up on the health challenges she is battling

Charles Ouma

Doc is very disappointed in me-Noti Flow

Noti Flow
Noti Flow

Kenyan rap queen, Noti Flow has opened up on the health challenges she is facing.

The rapper admitted to her fans that she is battling an eating disorder and has had appointments with her doctor over the same and has recently disappointed her doctor.

The ‘Foto Moto’ hitmaker noted that she is struggling writing:

"I need an app to be reminding me to eat. I thought I was sick, kumbe I was just hungry."

Explaining what life is like for her as she struggles with the challenges that come with the condition, the rapper committed to do her best to regain her health, noting that hunger is not a good experience.

"Doc is very disappointed in me," shared the rap queen, accompanying the comment with a shocked emoji.

"Kumbe njaa inaeza uma mtu (Hunger can take its toll on a person for real). !! May God provide daily meals to all those who don't have," added the rapper.

Noti Flow added that she has lost her appetite and still needs appetite boosters but has made a commitment to nurse herself back to good health, working closely with her doctor.

"I still need appetite boosters guys. The one I bought ain't working and don't tell me Wajackoya cz I'm a daily stoner." The rapper added.

Common eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder.

A common challenge for the eating disorders is that eating can feel painful and overwhelming, and the intervention of qualified medical personnel should be sought.

Noti Flow with ex King Alami
Noti Flow with ex King Alami Pulse Live Kenya

Single and searching after breakup

Away from the struggles touching on health, the rapper is also settling down to being single after a breakup and recently announced that she is single and searching.

In a Question and answer session with her fans on social media, the rapper affirmed that she is"single and searching baby."

