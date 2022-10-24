RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

Masia Wambua

Noti Flow said her hands were tied and cannot comment on the matter involving her ex-lover King Alami.

Natalie Florence also known as Noti Flow has cleared the air surrounding the health and welfare of her ex-girlfriend King Alami.

The rapper said that her hands are tied and cannot comment or do anything on the matter that happened to King Alami saying it was in the hands of the police.

On Saturday, October 22, rumors went out online claiming a lady had jumped off a building along Thika road, and those who witnessed the incident said it was Noti Flow's ex-girlfriend, King Alami.

Noti Flow reiterated that all she wanted, for now, is for the full recovery of Alami saying what happened was a criminal offense adding that she is also not aware of what happened on the fateful day.

"I understand you all are concerned and would like to know what happened but my hands are tied. This is a criminal matter and I do not want to interfere with police investigations. I am also waiting to know what was unveiled that fateful morning but my biggest concern right now is Armaan's recovery and discharge," she said.

She further said she was unable to respond to the direct messages she has been receiving and thanked fans for the best wishes and prayers as the matter unwraps.

"If anyone was involved in any way, I hope justice is fully served and I hope karma catches up with them. I can't reply to your DMS but I have seen them pop up and I am thankful for your prayers and well wishes. Also, for those who are asking to contribute, I am not accepting any contributions on my number," she added.

How Did it Start?

Rumors went out that Alami had an argument with her lover and allegedly jumped off a seven-story building along Thika road over the weekend on October 22.

She also added that she was not okay and asked people to stop calling her over the matter saying she was yet to come to terms with the happenings.

Noti Flow went ahead and asked her fans to give the victim's family privacy as they come to terms with the incident.

"The family is kindly requesting privacy and prayers as we go through this tough time. My heart is broken, and I'm devastated, but I'm staying positive and prayerful. Kindly do the same. She needs it. Everything will be okay, InshaAllah and we will get to the bottom of this," she wrote.

The two publicly expressed their love towards each other and even shared their photos together on several occasions with their fans before they broke up.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
