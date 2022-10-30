RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

King Alami's arm amputated after major accident

Amos Robi

King Alami's ex-lover Noti Flow said more surgeries were expected to help Alami recover better




Noti Flow’s ex-lover King Alami has had her arm amputated after a major fall from a building.

Alami who has been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) will also have to undergo a series of surgeries to put see her proper recovery after the accident.

Noti Flow sent a note of appreciation to her fans and friends who turned out to donate blood for Alami as they also pursue means to settle the hospital bill.

"We've got enough blood, for now, thank you for your will to help In case more is needed will Halla Please keep praying for my baby to be well & strong soon Also I'm being told the Paybill might change as the billing in for are different for respective surgeries," she said.




Noti Flow’s family has since sent out an appeal to help settle the rising bill at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

On Saturday, October 22, rumors went out online claiming a King Alami had jumped off a building along Thika Road.

Noti Flow later said the issue is in the hands of authorities as Alami continues getting treatment.

"I understand you all are concerned and would like to know what happened but my hands are tied. This is a criminal matter and I do not want to interfere with police investigations. I am also waiting to know what was unveiled that fateful morning but my biggest concern right now is Armaan's recovery and discharge," she said.




Noti Flow recently shared a photo of a note Alami has written to her expressing her love for her saying she is an intelligent, passionate, strong caring, and generous fellow.

"If something ever happens, and we are not together, I just want you to know that you are brave, strong, intelligent, passionate, caring, and generous.

"You give very much to everyone around you and there are times when you feel you are less than you are - not strong enough or not strong round enough - but you are so much around than you know. You inspire me each day," she wrote.

There have been no photos or videos of King Alami shared from hospital.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.




