NTV finally unveils DJ Mo's replacement on Gospel show Crossover

Nation Media Group’s NTV has finally unveiled DJ Son of Nations as DJ Mo’s replacement on their Sunday Gospel show Crossover.

In a series posts shared by DJ Son of Nations who hosted his first show on Sunday, he announced that he had found a new home at NTV.

“My New Home @ntvkenya For God's Glory #ForeverGrateful 🙏🙏🙏 #SonOfNations🌍

#NationsConnect🔌,” he said.

In another post, DJ Son of Nations said that he is grateful to be part of the biggest show in town, and will be co-hosting with Ms Grace Ekirapa.

“It's a Fresh Look, 😊 It's a New Season, 💥🔥 I'm truly Humbled and Grateful to be part of this.

Join us @graceekirapa And I for the Biggest Gospel Show in town. #Crossover 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Only on @ntvkenya it's gonna be 🔥🔥💥💥💥🔥💥💥” he said.

Prior to joining NTV, DJ Son of Nations worked at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) where he co-hosted the Backyard show.

DJ Mo

DJ Mo who co-hosted the show left some time last year after he was engulfed in a cheating scandal that was the talk of town for several weeks.

Though his departure was not publicly made by the NTV management, Grace Ekirapa the, then co-host said the System Unit boss had not been on air for some time, and it was a management decision.

He has never been to work since.

