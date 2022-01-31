RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

NTV news anchor Zainab Ismail in mourning

NTV news anchor Zainab Begum Ismail is in mourning, following the sudden demise of her father.

Ismail shared the sad news via her social media pages, eulogizing her father as the strongest pillar in her life.

A heartbroken, Zainab added that she has lost her best friend, confidant, first love, and protector.

Heartbroken

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

“This is the saddest time in my life. I'm broken in ways unimaginable. I have lost the biggest pillar in my life, my father, my best friend, my confidant, my first love, my protector, my everything. May Allah grant you the highest rank. in Jannah🤲,” wrote Zainab Ismail.

Fans and other celebrities joined the conversation, sending in their condolence messages.

Condolence messages

huseinmoha “Ooh pole sana @zainabismailofficial Allahumma adkhilhu al-jannah wa a’idhhu min ‘adhaab il-qabri wa min ‘adhaab il-naar wa afsah lahu fi qabrihi wa nawwir lahu fihi”

mahat_ibnu_mohamed_official “Inna Lillahi waina ileihi rajiun May Allah grant him the highest ranks of Jannah and May Allah give you sabr and imaan during this trying time”

gladys_gachanja “My heart felt condolences dear 🙏🏼”

marya_riri “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon May Allah Grant Him Janatul Firdaous”

samuel_gachariraMy condolences to you and your family Zein”

missroblez “Pole sana. May Allah grant him Jannah”

iamchogenoreenaly “Innalilahi wainnailayhi rajiun May Allah give your dad jannah and give you sabr ya Allah”

aishakhankenya ‘My sincere condolences to you. You are in my prayers🤗

may Allah grant you all the strength during this time and grant Him Jannah”

ushajosedoll “Pole sana, my deepest condolences Dear. Sending hugs your way.❤️

