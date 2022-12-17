NTV raids KTN newsroom as it sets up new team following mass firing

The Kimathi street-based media house has poached KTN News’ continuity editor, John Mwaura who is set to join NTV’s editorial team.

Mwaura will join the station in the capacity of an editor as the media house bolsters its editorial team and aligns itself with the demands of the media industry.

He will team up with Ben Kitili who crossed over to NTV after exiting KTN in mid 2022 and a host of established journalists, including Duncan Khaemba, Lofty Matambo, Nicholas Wambua, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Chapia, Ibrahim Karanja and Brian Obuya.

Mwaura horned his skills at TV 47 before moving to KTN in September 2021 where he took up the role of continuity editor.

He joins the station at a time when the media giant is undergoing reorganization that has seen some of its veteran journalists exit.

Among those who have exited are Mark Masai and Dennis Okari whose stint at the station ended a few weeks ago.

The duo teamed up and hosted their first online show on December 15, 2022.

Masai took to social media to announce his comeback with as show dubbed “The Social Newsroom” that will also be streamed across his social media platforms.

"Ladies & Gentlemen: Here's to the us! To the new way of doing things. To finding meaning in what we experience. To finding stories that matter to us. Welcome to the future. #TheSocialNewsroom by @semaboxAfrica Streaming this Thur 6pm on my socials. Like,Share,tell a friend!"