NTV poaches another top KTN news anchor, weeks after Ben Kitili

Nation Media Group owned Station NTV has once again raided Standard Media Group - this time taking their top Swahili news anchor Nicholas Wambua.

Wambua officially parted ways with KTN on April 3rd, 2022 after working at the Mombasa road based media house for 8 years.

“It has been the best run of my career, I have achieved the best I can in that short period. I have made many friends and today I say goodbye a happy man. I am a better version of myself.

"Thank you KTN and the Standard Group for the opportunity to serve. Thank you my bosses for always believing in me," Nicholas Wambua remarked on his last day at KTN.

However, on April 28, 2022, NTV news anchor Daniel Mule shared a number of photos on social media, welcoming Wambua to NTV.

“Kinachodumu daima ni mabadiliko...Nicholas Wambua welcome to the Nation that sets the Standard for all Citizens,” reads Mule’s post.

At NTV, Wambua has joined his former KTN colleagues – Lofty Matambo, Frida Mwaka, Ben Kitili, Brian Obuya and his former boss Joe Ageyo who joined Citizen TV before landing at NTV as the new Editorial Director in charge of Broadcast.

Wambua started working at KTN in February 2018 as news anchor and later became programs editor.

During his 8 years stay at KTN, he covered the talented journalist covered a range of stories from Land conflicts to education, social issues and Gender. He anchored the Afrika Ya Mashariki show that later changed its name to Darubini ya Afrika.

He was also a key instrument to Leo Mashinani that used to air on KTN news.

