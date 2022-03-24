NTV senior reporter who started as an intern resigns after 10 years

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Olale disclosed that he joined NTV in 2011 as a sports intern but has risen through the ranks to the position of a senior current affairs and investigative reporter.

A thankful Olale said that he will forever be indebted to the Kimathi street placed media house for nurturing the journalist he is right now.

“It’s been an incredible decade serving at the Nation Media Group, NTV, right from a Sports intern in 2011 to a Senior Current Affairs & Investigative Reporting. I am forever indebted to this amazing institution for the overwhelming support it gave me over the years,” shared Seth Olale.

The reporter’s announcement on partying ways with NTV attracted lots of positive vibrations from his colleagues in the media industry as well as his fans.

kennedymurithi_official “@sethduncanolale Wish you the very best in your endeavours 🙌”

passyiggy_ “Wewe naenda wapi jatelo👏👏 Pongezi sana”

debrah_metto “Well done Seth and all the very best in your next move”

carowakaris ‘Godspeed Bro. Will miss our talks, banter and harassing you 😂😂”

@FerdyOmondi “@SethOlal I was there when you started off as an intern. You did good 👍”

@steven_nyabwa “I was there when Seth was a scout recruit at Highway Secondary school. And I was the master. Gods speed Seth”

@DukeNyakiana “@SethOlale Hongera seth, you are a loyal asset to any organisation. 10 years is a long time and wherever you are heading, all the best”.

@WanjeriNder “@SethOlale #AmKenyan Thank you Seth and @NationAfrica , for the voice you gave the voiceless when you covered our work as human rights defenders! God speed in your journey ahead!”

@Maurice17270448 “@SethOlal My dear brother and fellow comrade.......we pray to have you on the screen very soon. Your reporting is always above the board. Keep keeping up’.

@KibetLance@SethOlale “All the best my fren. Nakutakia mema in your next assignment”.

Upon receiving all the beautiful messages Seth wrote; “Thank you very much for your kind messages of good will,”.