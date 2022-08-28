RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

NTV staff storm live broadcast to celebrate colleague’s birthday [Video]

Charles Ouma

The journalist was wrapping up the news bulleting when colleagues stormed in with the surprise

NTVs News anchor Fridah Mwaka
NTVs News anchor Fridah Mwaka

NTV journalist, Fridah Mwaka was treated to a surprise after her colleagues stormed the studio during a live news bulletin to surprise her.

Mwaka who had presented the 7PM news bulletin on Saturday, August 27 alongside Lofty Matambo was wrapping up when her colleagues stormed in with a cake to celebrate her birthday.

The surprise was visible in her reaction as it took her a few seconds to figure out what was happening.

"Oh my God! What is happening!" She paused as the NTV crew sang a birthday tune to celebrate the occasion.

NTV staff celebrate Fridah Mwaka's birthday in studio
NTV staff celebrate Fridah Mwaka’s birthday in studio NTV staff celebrate Fridah Mwaka’s birthday in studio Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV's Fridah Mwaka claps back at Kenyans who criticized her outfit on air

Behind the surprise was Lofty Matambo alongside around seven other colleagues.

"We are so happy for your birthday. I know we have surprised her and she is still shocked. It was all out of love that is why we are here. We love you and may God extend your life. Happy birthday to you," stated one of her colleagues behind the kind gesture.

The team shared the cake, singing birthday songs to celebrate the lady of the moment.

Mwaka crossed over to NTV from KTN in April last year to replace Mashirima Kapombe who left the Kimathis Street-based media house for Citizen TV.

She was poached alongside Lofty Matambo, bringing their on-air chemistry and flair to NTV.

Mwaka further wrote herself a beautiful message to mark her birthday where she prayed for good health and that one day she gets in a capacity where she can serve her people.

"Fridah , you have been a blessing to me , you are a very great inspiration to my life. Even when things don't seem to work out by my side you have always stood up with me.

Fridah Mwaka
Fridah Mwaka Fridah Mwaka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 Most Stylish Female News Anchors in Kenya

I pray that the Lord will grant you good health in your new year. May He lift you up and elevate you even more in what you aspire to be. I will never stop dreaming of you being a *government elect* to serve our nation in a major capacity," she wrote on her Instagram.

