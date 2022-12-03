NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

Karanja made his debut on Saturday, December 3, 2022, marking a new chapter in his career.

The NTV at One news bulletin aired on Saturday was his first with friends joining the media house in congratulating him.

"At exactly one O'clock on this day of December (2022) you are just in time for NTV at One, my name is Ibrahim Karanja.

"Let's get the show started," Karanja started off when he anchored the news bulletin for the first time.

The journalist has been with the media giant for five months, having crossed over from the rival Standard Media Group-owned KTN News.

His stint at KTN lasted for four years during which he served as a correspondent for Nyeri and Nakuru and horned his skills.

He joined NTV in July 2022 and made his entry into news anchoring at a time when the company is undergoing massive restructuring.

Mark Masai was among those affected by the restructuring that brought an end to his fourteen-year stint at NTV.

The seasoned journalist first joined the station in 2008 and quickly earned his place among Kenya’s greatest journalists.

“This is the reality of the media landscape around the world and unfortunately, I was at the losing end of this one.

"However, this is not the end of my career in the media, I will be back on other platforms. All I have to say is watch this space,” Masai noted after exiting NTV.