Media Personality Grace Msalame is out here gushing over her Twin daughters (Zawadi and Raha) as they 10 years with exquisite photos.

The NTV Presenter shared a number of photos, posing with her girls, pampering them with love as they turn a year older. The mother of three went on to give thanks to the Almighty for always keeping her family Healthy.

“Officially team double digits🔟🙌🏾🎂 Glory to God for this huge milestone!!! So grateful for His never ending Mercies & Faithfulness🙏🏾

My Sweet, Super Smart, Artistic, Creative little beautiful ladies you are both so deeply loved, adored & celebrated🎉It’s been 10yrs of the best ride of my life! Honored to be your Mommy My Gifts of endless Joy... Happiest Birthday Zawadi & Raha💜💖

May the Lord Bless you both & keep you & make His Face Shine Upon You all the days of your lives🙏🏾” wrote Grace Msalame.

NTV’s Grace Msalame gushes over her Twin daughters as they turns 10 (Photos)

Msalame got her twins with Paul Ndichu who is the twin brother of Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu.

Photos

In February, the NTV Presenter also unveiled the face of her son Isaiah for the first time, after 4 months of keeping him away from the public.

A thankful Ms Msalame, shared adorable photos of her son and daughters plus the gifts she got for them on Valentine’s Day.

My forever Valentines

"His love never fails♥️. My forever Valentines♥️& my sweet son also happens to be 4months old today🤗Glory to God for His Faithfulness & daily Mercies🙏🏾🙌🏾

Happy Valentines... May love fill your hearts today & always♥️ #Love♥️ #Lukundo♥️ #MyHeart♥️ #Grateful🙏🏾” shared Grace Msalame.

The Former Kiss TV presenter gave birth on October 14, 2020.