NTV's Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named 2022 journalists of the year

Charles Ouma

NTV's Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who were named 2022 journalists of the year at the Pwani Golden Awards in Mombasa on December 3, 2022
NTV's Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who were named 2022 journalists of the year at the Pwani Golden Awards in Mombasa on December 3, 2022

NTV’s Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka were named the 2022 male and female journalists of the year respectively during the Pwani Golden Awards.

The duo was feted during the awards gala held on Saturday, December 3 in Mombasa.

Celebrating the win, Mwaka thanked God for the latest achievement in her career writing:

"Female journalist of the year. If not God, who else?"

On his part, Matambo shared the good news with his fans, confirming that the award is home with him.

"It's home guys, it's ours," Matambo stated.

The pair has curved a niche for themselves, having crossed over from rival media house, KTN to join NTV’s Swahili news desk.

NTV emerged the TV station of the year at the Pwani Golden Awards.

Producer Patrick ‘Saint P’ Mbaru who works with Kenyan musician, Esther Akoth aka Akothee was also feted at the awards.

Mbaru was named Producer of the year in celebration of his contribution and works in the music and film industry.

For NTV, the winning streak continued for NTV, with the station bagging two awards at the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

NTV's Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who were named 2022 journalists of the year at the Pwani Golden Awards in Mombasa on December 3, 2022
NTV's Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who were named 2022 journalists of the year at the Pwani Golden Awards in Mombasa on December 3, 2022

"NTV wins Kituo Halisi Award at the 2022 Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

"The award recognises broadcasters who adhere to the communication principles as laid down in the Communication Sector Codes of Practice and Programming Code," NTV shared on its social media accounts shortly after winning the award.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owese and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna were among guests that graced the 12th Edition of Kalasha awards gala.

